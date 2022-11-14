'Love Is Blind' 's Amber Pike and Matt Barnett Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary

Love Is Blind stars Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary.

"4 years of being married to the hottest wife ever! Here's to at least 80 more anniversaries," Matt, 32, shared on his Instagram feed Sunday alongside a pic of the couple dressed up with big smiles.

Amber, 30, posed for the image in a knee-length black dress with her leg kicked up behind her while Matt rocked a two-toned black-and-tan trench with beige skinny jeans.

The couple met on season 1 of the hit Netflix reality show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey and were married by the season finale in November 2018.

On Amber's private feed, she showed then-and-now pics of "Life 4 years ago VS life over the past 4 years to now," with her "constant partner in crime."

The ex-tank mechanic — who served as a Georgia Army Guard — went on to address how their unconventional way of meeting worked out for the long haul.

"People may think getting married the way we did is crazy, but I've always trusted my instincts (even the crazy ones) and they haven't steered me wrong yet and thankfully your crazy instincts work damn near perfectly with mine," she tributed her husband.

"Happy Anniversary @barnettisblind I wouldn't trade our crazy life over these last 4 years for anything," she added.

While celebrating their second anniversary in November 2020, Amber told PEOPLE that they may even have a second wedding someday. "I would love to do another wedding," she said. "There's no rush on it. We're married now, but at some point."

"We're still having a lot of fun," she continued. "Like I said on the show, 'Joke's on my mom! She thought I was going to settle down and Matt's just as wild and adventurous as I am!' "

At the time of the couple's proposal, Amber said she challenged her husband-to-be with a non-negotiable before saying "yes". She explained that she needed more "emotional connection" from him, adding that she couldn't be the only one always opening up emotionally.

"I'm really proud that I didn't just jump into it," she continued. "I was like, 'I need to know that you really need this. You are sure that you're in this because we're going to make it work.'"

Barnett's response made it easy for Amber to accept the proposal. "He goes, 'I'll do whatever you want to make you happy. I love you,'" she recalled. "I just started crying and I was like, "Yes! Yes! I'll marry you!"

Although the full proposal didn't make it to air, "the gist was all there," she said. "It was an absolute yes."

Amber and Matt are not the only couple from season 1 to remain married. Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed Hamilton will also be celebrating their fourth anniversary on Nov. 16.



