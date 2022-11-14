'Love Is Blind' 's Amber Pike and Matt Barnett Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary

The reality stars met on season 1 of the hit Netflix show and were engaged and married by the season finale

By
Published on November 14, 2022 09:14 AM
Amber Barnett and Matt Barnett

Love Is Blind stars Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary.

"4 years of being married to the hottest wife ever! Here's to at least 80 more anniversaries," Matt, 32, shared on his Instagram feed Sunday alongside a pic of the couple dressed up with big smiles.

Amber, 30, posed for the image in a knee-length black dress with her leg kicked up behind her while Matt rocked a two-toned black-and-tan trench with beige skinny jeans.

The couple met on season 1 of the hit Netflix reality show hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey and were married by the season finale in November 2018.

On Amber's private feed, she showed then-and-now pics of "Life 4 years ago VS life over the past 4 years to now," with her "constant partner in crime."

The ex-tank mechanic — who served as a Georgia Army Guard — went on to address how their unconventional way of meeting worked out for the long haul.

"People may think getting married the way we did is crazy, but I've always trusted my instincts (even the crazy ones) and they haven't steered me wrong yet and thankfully your crazy instincts work damn near perfectly with mine," she tributed her husband.

"Happy Anniversary @barnettisblind I wouldn't trade our crazy life over these last 4 years for anything," she added.

Life 4 years ago VS life over the past 4 years to now
Amber Barnett Instagram

While celebrating their second anniversary in November 2020, Amber told PEOPLE that they may even have a second wedding someday. "I would love to do another wedding," she said. "There's no rush on it. We're married now, but at some point."

"We're still having a lot of fun," she continued. "Like I said on the show, 'Joke's on my mom! She thought I was going to settle down and Matt's just as wild and adventurous as I am!' "

At the time of the couple's proposal, Amber said she challenged her husband-to-be with a non-negotiable before saying "yes". She explained that she needed more "emotional connection" from him, adding that she couldn't be the only one always opening up emotionally.

Matt Barnett, Amber Pike wedding anniversary
Matt Barnett and Amber Pike.

"I'm really proud that I didn't just jump into it," she continued. "I was like, 'I need to know that you really need this. You are sure that you're in this because we're going to make it work.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Barnett's response made it easy for Amber to accept the proposal. "He goes, 'I'll do whatever you want to make you happy. I love you,'" she recalled. "I just started crying and I was like, "Yes! Yes! I'll marry you!"

Although the full proposal didn't make it to air, "the gist was all there," she said. "It was an absolute yes."

Amber and Matt are not the only couple from season 1 to remain married. Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed Hamilton will also be celebrating their fourth anniversary on Nov. 16.


Related Articles
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Matt Admits He Was 'Looking for an Out' During Pre-Wedding Fights with Colleen
LOVE IS BLIND
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Finale: Who Got Married, Who Is Still Together and Who Has Moved on
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Zanab Jaffrey Says Cole Barnett Made Body-Shaming Comments to Her in Deleted Scenes
Love Is Blind’s Alexa Posts Loving Tribute for Husband Brennon: ‘You Are My Home’
'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa Shares Loving Tributes for Husband Brennon: 'You Are My Home'
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Alexa Alfia, Brennon Lemieux in episode 304 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa Says 'There Is More' to Her Relationship with Brennon Than Viewers Saw
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's SK Believes Viewers 'Missed Out' on His 'Love Story' with Raven: 'A Lot of Blanks'
Love is blind sneak peak courtesy netflix
'Love Is Blind' Sneak Peek: Nancy Wonders If Bartise Will Say 'I Do' After 'S— Hit the Fan' Living Together
Matt Bolton, Colleen Reed in season 3 of Love Is Blind
'Love Is Blind' Finale Trailer Asks If 'Love Is Enough for Marriage' as Four Couples Approach the Altar 
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Bartise Bowden, Nancy Rodriguez in episode 303 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' 's Bartise Felt 'Ashamed' Watching Show Back — but Vows to 'Learn and Grow' from Experience
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Zanab and Cole 'Do Not Speak' After Dramatic Wedding: 'I Stand by Everything I Said'
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven Ross, SK Alagbada in episode 304 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Ross Admits She Was 'Unprepared' for What Happens at the Altar
Zanab Jaffrey opens up about about how her ex fiance Cole Barnett
'Love Is Blind' 's Zanab Calls Out Ex-Fiancé Cole After Reunion Episode: 'You Know What You Did'
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Deepti Vempati, Abhishek Chatterjee in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Aarón Ortega/Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' Couples: Where Are They Now?
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nick Thompson attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Danielle Ruhl arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
'Love Is Blind' 's Nick Thompson Slams Danielle Ruhl's 'Harmful' Claim He Had 'No Accountability' in Split
Lauren Speed, Cameron Hamilton
Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton's Relationship Timeline
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nick Thompson attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Danielle Ruhl arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
'Love Is Blind' 's Nick Thompson Created 'a Boundary' with Ex Danielle Ruhl: 'Not Engaging Anymore'