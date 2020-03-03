Netflix’s hit dating reality series Love Is Blind may have been a lovefest for many of the people who appeared on the show… but most certainly not these two.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming reunion special — which was filmed nearly a year and a half after the show’s original 10 episodes — Amber Pike addresses her fiancé Matt Barnett’s relationship with Jessica Batten in the pods and how she really felt watching Jessica continue to flirt with him even after they were engaged.

Amber says she confronted Barnett about his conversation with Jessica while they were still in the pods, where he asked Jessica about getting engaged, which ultimately led Jessica to think he was going to propose to her. (The next day, he didn’t wind up proposing to her and soon proposed to Amber instead — and they are still married.)

“He told me he was trying to figure things out and feel it out and he shouldn’t have said that. That it wasn’t how he meant it,” Amber says. “I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s not how you meant it. I believe you.’ I trusted him. As far as I was concerned there was nothing after the fact.”

But then Amber watched the show and saw Jessica continuing to try to flirt with Barnett and question his relationship with Amber while all the couples were in Mexico on vacation.

“To see her throwing herself at him in Mexico: Bitch, you’re shysty. You’re so fake, coming to my face like we were cool. You are so fake. I think you are a very disingenuine [sic] person and I hope seeing this, you do grow from it because that is not what the world needs.”

“You were engaged to another man that you were leading on,” she adds, referring to Jessica’s then-fiancé Mark Cuevas and then pointing to Barnett. “He was engaged. He made his choice.”

