Love Is Blind Returns for Season 2 in New Trailer: 'The Pods Are Officially Open'

Love Is Blind is almost back!

Season 2 of the hit Netflix reality series is set to premiere Feb. 11, but fans can get an early sneak peek in the new trailer, released Thursday.

"The pods are officially open," Vanessa Lachey, who hosts the series alongside husband Nick Lachey, says at the start of the clip.

Love Is Blind, which has been renewed through season 3, follows a group of singles seeking a serious romantic connection. Over the course of several days, the contenders participate in speed dating while in "pods," which prohibits potential matches from looking at each other.

"The whole point is about finding out who we are as people," one of the contestants says in the trailer.

"I'm getting to know someone's heart before anything else," another adds.

While clips of blind dates, diamond rings and anxious reveals play, a different contestant teases, "This experiment interests me because you know, I don't have boobs and a butt."

"It's like one decision just changes your life," one more says.

Season 1 of the show first premiered on the streaming service in February 2020, resulting in several relationships that continue on today.