Love Is Blind Renewed Through Season 5 — and Season 3 Is Coming Soon! Plus, More Love on Netflix

Three new seasons of Love Is Blind have officially been scheduled, and one is coming in 2022. But that's not all the love coming to Netflix this year!

Get ready for more time in the pods!

Love Is Blind will officially return through season 5, Netflix announced on Thursday. The hit reality dating show just aired its second season on the streamer in February — and it spent five weeks in Netflix's Top 10.

All upcoming seasons of the series will take place with new singles in new cities.

While seasons 4 and 5 have yet to film, season 3 is closer than viewers may think. Netflix also revealed that the full, third season will air in 2022. It was already filmed in Dallas, and, like previous seasons will have 10 episodes.

There's a lot of Love Is Blind on the horizon, but the season 2 cast won't be forgotten anytime soon, either. For those who fell in love with the season 2 drama, a second check-in will give updates on how the cast is doing — and if the two married couples are thriving. Love Is Blind: After the Altar will air later in 2022.

There have already been some new connections after filming. Shaina Hurley is engaged. Shake unveiled his new girlfriend on Instagram in March. And his ex-fiancée, Deepti, may be pursuing a new love story of her own. Instagram posts have linked her with another Love is Blind star — Kyle Abrams (previously engaged to Shaina on the series.) Kyle teased a connection with Deepti on his TikTok account, too. Both have been vocal about their on-show bond — one viewers didn't see.

"Kyle and I, we are figuring it out," Deepti told Elite Daily. "Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods. I was really struggling to pick between Shake and Kyle [in the pods]."

Along with the Love Is Blind announcements, Netflix revealed a whole new slate of reality series, from a new installment of Too Hot to Handle to a U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum.

You can watch the hilarious announcement video, featuring some favorites from Netflix's unscripted programming — Matt Barnett (Love Is Blind season 1), Jarrette Jones (Love Is Blind season 2), Harry Jowsey (Too Hot to Handle season 1), Nathan Webb (Too Hot to Handle season 2) and Nathan Soan Mngomezulu (Too Hot to Handle season 3) — giving it their boy band best to try to impress Nick Lachey.

Highlights include Indian Matchmaking's second season in 2022, and a third season to come in the future. Netflix will also air a new, sister series, Jewish Matchmaking, this year.

A new dating series called Dated and Related is also coming to the streaming platform. "It's not how it sounds," the Netflix stars clarify in their music video. This series will give siblings the opportunity to date around, but will they actually be able to find love with the watchful eyes of their family members in the same house?

To bring all of the Netflix dating universe together, the platform will also launch its first-ever combined dating show. The Bachelor in Paradise-esque series will allow cast-offs from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, Selling Tampa and more an opportunity to find love within the Netflix community. There's no title or release date for the series just yet.

Up next for Netflix's dating slate The Ultimatum, a series by the Love Is Blind creators (and again hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.) This one asks six couples to either decide on marriage or break up — but they'll have three weeks single before the final call.