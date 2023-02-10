Entertainment TV Raven and SK's 'Love Is Blind' Costars Felt 'Bamboozled' When Couple Abruptly Ended Their Engagement Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux tell PEOPLE rumors of Sikiru "SK" Alagbada's cheating were "shocking," but they have hope Raven Ross "can find someone really incredible — she really does deserve it" By Joelle Goldstein Joelle Goldstein Twitter Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians, Dancing with the Stars and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!) People Editorial Guidelines and Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 10, 2023 02:57 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Courtesy of Netflix Raven Ross wasn't the only Love Is Blind star blindsided by her split from Sikiru "SK" Alagbada. Raven and SK's costars Alexa Alfia Lemieux and husband Brennon Lemieux tell PEOPLE they were taken aback when rumors of SK's allegedly cheating surfaced after the pair got engaged a second time off camera. Alexa calls the cheating and subsequent split "absolutely shocking." "It sucks when it's your friend going through that, but you're also like, 'I was bamboozled too,'" she continues, speaking highly of SK's character before the cheating scandal. Love Is Blind's SK Alagbada Shuts Down 'False' Rumors He Cheated on Ex-Fiancée Raven Ross The happily married couple is wishing for good things in Raven's dating future. "Raven's amazing, and I think that everything really does happen for a reason," says Alexa. "And I think that it's great that — not the way that everything happened, but that she knows now rather than later on and that she can find someone really incredible." She adds, "She really does deserve it. She's an incredible person." Raven Ross/Instagram, Alexa Lemieux/Instagram During the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special — which premiered Friday on Netflix — viewers saw SK propose to Raven post-filming. The romantic moment came after the couple decided not to wed during the Love Is Blind finale, only to reconnect after production for season 3 wrapped. But their happiness was short-lived — Raven revealed in After the Altar that SK allegedly cheated on her during their engagement. (SK didn't comment on the accusation.) Love Is Blind's Raven and SK Announce Split After Cheating Allegations: 'Forever Shaped Our Lives' In November, news of SK's alleged cheating broke online when a TikToker shared what she claimed were text messages between her and the reality star. SK denied cheating in a statement to Life & Style, noting there was time between filming Love Is Blind and his reunion with Raven where he was a single man. "When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman," he said at the time. "The path leading to Raven and I together was not straightforward. It took a while for Raven and I to even consider or attempt to start dating again. People don't realize that." Sara Mally/Netflix Love Is Blind: After the Altar Trailer Teases Raven and SK Proposal — and Cheating Scandal — as Cast Reunites The After the Altar special presented different claims. "Since then, a lot has changed. My world is completely different because, you know, SK cheated on me and now our relationship is over," Raven told cameras. "I was so happy. I really was so invested in the person that everyone saw and everyone loved, like, that's the person that I saw and I loved every day too," she added. "So, to see everything that has happened since then is so hard because that was not the person that I thought that I was with." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.