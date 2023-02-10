Raven and SK's 'Love Is Blind' Costars Felt 'Bamboozled' When Couple Abruptly Ended Their Engagement

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux tell PEOPLE rumors of Sikiru "SK" Alagbada's cheating were "shocking," but they have hope Raven Ross "can find someone really incredible — she really does deserve it"

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians, Dancing with the Stars and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on February 10, 2023 02:57 PM
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven Ross, SK Alagbada in episode 304 of Love Is Blind.
Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

Raven Ross wasn't the only Love Is Blind star blindsided by her split from Sikiru "SK" Alagbada.

Raven and SK's costars Alexa Alfia Lemieux and husband Brennon Lemieux tell PEOPLE they were taken aback when rumors of SK's allegedly cheating surfaced after the pair got engaged a second time off camera. Alexa calls the cheating and subsequent split "absolutely shocking."

"It sucks when it's your friend going through that, but you're also like, 'I was bamboozled too,'" she continues, speaking highly of SK's character before the cheating scandal.

The happily married couple is wishing for good things in Raven's dating future. "Raven's amazing, and I think that everything really does happen for a reason," says Alexa. "And I think that it's great that — not the way that everything happened, but that she knows now rather than later on and that she can find someone really incredible."

She adds, "She really does deserve it. She's an incredible person."

Raven Ross, Alexa and Brennon Lemieux
Raven Ross/Instagram, Alexa Lemieux/Instagram

During the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special — which premiered Friday on Netflix — viewers saw SK propose to Raven post-filming. The romantic moment came after the couple decided not to wed during the Love Is Blind finale, only to reconnect after production for season 3 wrapped.

But their happiness was short-lived — Raven revealed in After the Altar that SK allegedly cheated on her during their engagement. (SK didn't comment on the accusation.)

In November, news of SK's alleged cheating broke online when a TikToker shared what she claimed were text messages between her and the reality star. SK denied cheating in a statement to Life & Style, noting there was time between filming Love Is Blind and his reunion with Raven where he was a single man.

"When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman," he said at the time. "The path leading to Raven and I together was not straightforward. It took a while for Raven and I to even consider or attempt to start dating again. People don't realize that."

LOVE IS BLIND
Sara Mally/Netflix

The After the Altar special presented different claims. "Since then, a lot has changed. My world is completely different because, you know, SK cheated on me and now our relationship is over," Raven told cameras.

"I was so happy. I really was so invested in the person that everyone saw and everyone loved, like, that's the person that I saw and I loved every day too," she added. "So, to see everything that has happened since then is so hard because that was not the person that I thought that I was with."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven and Zanab in Episode 13 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Trailer Teases Raven and SK Proposal — and Cheating Scandal — as Cast Reunites
Love is Blind: After the Altar
'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' Season 3 Teases Post-Split Updates on Raven and SK, Zanab and Cole
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven Ross, SK Alagbada in episode 304 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' 's SK Alagbada Shuts Down 'False' Rumors He Cheated on Ex-Fiancée Raven Ross
Love Is Blind’s Alexa Posts Loving Tribute for Husband Brennon: ‘You Are My Home’
'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa Shares Loving Tributes for Husband Brennon: 'You Are My Home'
LOVE IS BLIND
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven and SK Announce Split After Cheating Allegations: 'Forever Shaped Our Lives'
LOVE IS BLIND
'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Finale: Who Got Married, Who Is Still Together and Who Has Moved on
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl6QqZluWoi/ mrsalexalemieux Verified It’s giving young and in love ❤️‍🔥 9w
'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa and Brennon on Finding a Newlywed 'Normal' — and Crying at Their Wedding 'Every Time'
Andy Cohen, Robyn Dixon
Robyn Dixon Grilled by Andy Cohen After Keeping Juan Dixon Relationship Woes Off 'RHOP'
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Brennon Lemieux, Alexa Alfia in season 3 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa and Brennon Share Their Thoughts on Prenups — and Whether They Signed One
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's SK Believes Viewers 'Missed Out' on His 'Love Story' with Raven: 'A Lot of Blanks'
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven Ross, SK Alagbada in episode 304 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Ross Admits She Was 'Unprepared' for What Happens at the Altar
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Deepti Vempati, Abhishek Chatterjee in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Aarón Ortega/Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' Couples: Where Are They Now?
Love is blind sneak peak courtesy netflix
'Love Is Blind' Sneak Peek: Nancy Wonders If Bartise Will Say 'I Do' After 'S— Hit the Fan' Living Together
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Alexa Alfia, Brennon Lemieux in episode 304 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' 's Alexa Says 'There Is More' to Her Relationship with Brennon Than Viewers Saw
Love Is Blind's Bartise Believes He 'Looked Like a Dumbass' on the Show: I Was 'Definitely the Villain'
'Love Is Blind' 's Bartise Thinks He 'Looked Like a Dumbass' on the Show: I Was 'the Villain'
Bartise Bowden, Raven Ross Love Is Blind
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven Addresses Poorly Timed Jumping Jacks During Heart-to-Heart: 'A Horrible Time'