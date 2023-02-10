Raven and SK's 'Love Is Blind' Costars Felt 'Bamboozled' When Couple Abruptly Ended Their Engagement

Raven Ross wasn't the only Love Is Blind star blindsided by her split from Sikiru "SK" Alagbada.

Raven and SK's costars Alexa Alfia Lemieux and husband Brennon Lemieux tell PEOPLE they were taken aback when rumors of SK's allegedly cheating surfaced after the pair got engaged a second time off camera. Alexa calls the cheating and subsequent split "absolutely shocking."

"It sucks when it's your friend going through that, but you're also like, 'I was bamboozled too,'" she continues, speaking highly of SK's character before the cheating scandal.

The happily married couple is wishing for good things in Raven's dating future. "Raven's amazing, and I think that everything really does happen for a reason," says Alexa. "And I think that it's great that — not the way that everything happened, but that she knows now rather than later on and that she can find someone really incredible."

She adds, "She really does deserve it. She's an incredible person."

Raven Ross/Instagram, Alexa Lemieux/Instagram

During the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special — which premiered Friday on Netflix — viewers saw SK propose to Raven post-filming. The romantic moment came after the couple decided not to wed during the Love Is Blind finale, only to reconnect after production for season 3 wrapped.

But their happiness was short-lived — Raven revealed in After the Altar that SK allegedly cheated on her during their engagement. (SK didn't comment on the accusation.)

In November, news of SK's alleged cheating broke online when a TikToker shared what she claimed were text messages between her and the reality star. SK denied cheating in a statement to Life & Style, noting there was time between filming Love Is Blind and his reunion with Raven where he was a single man.

"When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman," he said at the time. "The path leading to Raven and I together was not straightforward. It took a while for Raven and I to even consider or attempt to start dating again. People don't realize that."

Sara Mally/Netflix

The After the Altar special presented different claims. "Since then, a lot has changed. My world is completely different because, you know, SK cheated on me and now our relationship is over," Raven told cameras.

"I was so happy. I really was so invested in the person that everyone saw and everyone loved, like, that's the person that I saw and I loved every day too," she added. "So, to see everything that has happened since then is so hard because that was not the person that I thought that I was with."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.