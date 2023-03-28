'Love Is Blind' 's Raven Ross Appears to Post First Pic of New Boyfriend After Split from Ex-Fiancé SK

Raven Ross is sort of showing off her new man.

The Love Is Blind star, 30, snuck a photo of what appears to be her new beau into an Instagram post from her recent trip to Philadelphia. In the shot, the two were posed closely together as Raven glanced up at her partner, whose face was covered with glasses and a hat.

She captioned the snap: "Philly is a good jawn 😎"

Ross's new photo comes after she told PEOPLE in February she has "gone on quite a few dates" since her split from costar Sikiru "SK" Alagbada.

"Actually, the guy that I'm dating now sent me a message on Instagram," she shared. "It's relatively new. But it's going well, so knock on wood."

Ross added that she's manifesting "a great, long-term relationship" with her new boyfriend, even hoping for a future proposal.

"I truly believe in being very specific, because it always works. But I am going to be engaged this year. I really feel like I am," she said. "I'm going to say it out loud: I really feel like I'm going to be engaged this year."

She added, "I mean, [he's] definitely the front-runner for sure. Yeah. Oh, my gosh, I'm obsessed."

Ross and her ex-fiancé, 34, bonded in the Love Is Blind pods during season 3. Though she accepted his proposal, the almost-groom ultimately broke up with her at the altar over cultural differences and concerns about maintaining a long-distance relationship.

The two later reconciled, getting engaged a second time while filming the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. But they split once again after he was accused of cheating.

Though he initially denied the infidelity allegations, Alagbada told PEOPLE he was taking "full accountability" for having an "inappropriate" conversation with another woman.

"This is not an apology tour. It's really about me owning my actions and taking responsibilities and also just taking the things I've learned from this experience, and I'll continue to learn and grow as a person," he said. "I do want to deeply express my sincere apology to Raven for the hurt and embarrassment that I caused her."

He added, "I'm not proud of how I conducted myself. I conducted myself in a way that's making me take a step back and reflect."

