'Love Is Blind' 's Raven Celebrates New Boyfriend's Birthday and Finding Her 'Person': 'It's So Much Sweeter'

Raven Ross gave fans a glimpse of her new beau during a trip to Philadelphia last month

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Published on April 10, 2023 06:40 PM
raven ross https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRhEW9Onka/?hl=en
Raven Ross. Photo: raven ross/instagram

Raven Ross has lots of reasons to celebrate!

On Sunday, the Love Is Blind alum, 30, celebrated her new boyfriend's birthday on a romantic beach getaway, nearly five months after her split from her LIB costar Sikiru "SK" Alagbada.

The reality star shared several photos from the trip and gave fans a peek at her beau, who she has not yet publicly identified.

Ross posted a snapshot of a festive hotel room decked out with red and silver balloons — which spelled "Happy Birthday" — and a special message written in rose petals, read, "I ❤️U." In the background of the shot, her boyfriend can be seen looking out to the ocean on the hotel balcony.

"If you feel like you'll never find your person, be patient," she shared on her Instagram Story. "Be your best self and believe in love. Because once you find it it's so much sweeter."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Raven Ross/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Raven Ross/Instagram

The television personality also posted a video of her boyfriend walking along the beach. In the clip, a man can be seen dipping his feet in the water while dressed in shorts, a sleeveless shirt and baseball cap.

"It blows my mind when I think about how I got here," she captioned the clip. "It was not easy, just like everything good in life. It takes time, courage, and a lot of obstacles. But I'd do it all again."

The getaway comes less than two weeks after Ross gave fans a glimpse at her beau while visiting Philadelphia. In an Instagram post, the two were posed closely together as Raven glanced up at her partner, whose face was covered with glasses and a hat.

She captioned the snap: "Philly is a good jawn 😎"

Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross Posts First Pic of New Boyfriend After Split from Ex-Fiancé SK Over Cheating
Raven Ross/Instagram

In February, Ross told PEOPLE she had "gone on quite a few dates" since her split from Alagbada.

"Actually, the guy that I'm dating now sent me a message on Instagram," she shared at the time. "It's relatively new. But it's going well, so knock on wood."

Ross added that she's manifesting "a great, long-term relationship" with her new boyfriend, even hoping for a future proposal.

"I truly believe in being very specific, because it always works. But I am going to be engaged this year. I really feel like I am," she said. "I'm going to say it out loud: I really feel like I'm going to be engaged this year."

She added, "I mean, [he's] definitely the front-runner for sure. Yeah. Oh my gosh, I'm obsessed."

RELATED VIDEO: Love Is Blind's SK Breaks His Silence on Cheating Claims, His Second Chance with Raven and More

Ross and her ex-fiancé, 34, bonded in the Love Is Blind pods during season 3. Though she accepted Alagbada's proposal, he ultimately broke up with her at the altar over cultural differences and concerns about maintaining a long-distance relationship.

The two later reconciled, getting engaged a second time while filming the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special. But they split once again after he was accused of cheating.

Though he initially denied the infidelity allegations, Alagbada later told PEOPLE he was taking "full accountability" for having an "inappropriate" conversation with another woman.

"This is not an apology tour. It's really about me owning my actions and taking responsibilities and also just taking the things I've learned from this experience, and I'll continue to learn and grow as a person," he said. "I do want to deeply express my sincere apology to Raven for the hurt and embarrassment that I caused her."

He added, "I'm not proud of how I conducted myself. I conducted myself in a way that's making me take a step back and reflect."

Love Is Blind season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, with the finale dropping April 14 and a live reunion special streaming on April 16.

