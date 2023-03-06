'Love Is Blind' 's Raven Is Ready for 'Chapter 2' After Ending It with 'Voldemort' Ex: 'Who Needs It?'

Raven Ross said she is "moving on" following her split from Love Is Blind fiancé Sikiru "SK" Alagbada

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on March 6, 2023 08:16 PM
raven ross https://www.instagram.com/p/CmRhEW9Onka/?hl=en
Raven Ross. Photo: raven ross/instagram

Love Is Blind's Raven Ross isn't looking in the rearview mirror.

During an Amazon Live on Monday, the pilates instructor, 30, responded to a fan's question about if she is still talking to her ex, seemingly referring to Love Is Blind fiancé Sikiru "SK" Alagbada.

"Not Voldemort," she said, referencing Harry Potter's archenemy. "No, I'm just kidding. Not recently at all, because we're moving on, right? Chapter 2. So who needs it?"

The pair split in November following their second engagement and allegations that SK had cheated.

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven Ross, SK Alagbada in episode 304 of Love Is Blind.
Courtesy of Netflix

Last month, Raven told PEOPLE that she needed to cut off her ex after learning about SK's alleged infidelity on TikTok with the rest of the world.

"Early on, totally, we were still communicating. We were completely not together, but this is a person who was a huge pillar in my life," she said. "It's hard to give up that part of yourself. But yeah, pretty early on after, I realized it does not serve me to still be in communication with him, so we've had to set that boundary and we haven't spoken."

The same goes for SK's family — particularly his mom, whose great relationship with Raven was highlighted on Love Is Blind. "He has a great supportive family and they're really there for him, so I haven't had any contact with them," she shared.

Despite moving on with a new man, Raven admitted on Amazon Live that fans may have to wait to meet him.

"I am traumatized. No, just kidding. Eventually, down the line. We're figuring it out," she said of introducing her relationship. "He is such a great human, and I'm literally so obsessed. So I really want to share that with you guys, and I'm excited about it, but we've just got to give it a little more time."

She added, "I think I'm definitely in my, like, privacy-girl era. But when the time comes, it's on, and we're going to do it."

LOVE IS BLIND
Raven and SK. Sara Mally/Netflix

Raven told PEOPLE last month that she was keeping her hopes up for a long-term future with her man.

"I've gone on quite a few dates [since SK]," she said. "Actually, the guy that I'm dating now sent me a message on Instagram. It's relatively new. But it's going well, so knock on wood."

Things are going so well, in fact, that Raven said she's manifesting "a great long-term relationship" with him, including a very near proposal.

"I truly believe in being very specific, because it always works. But I am going to be engaged this year. I really feel like I am," she added. "I'm going to say it out loud: I really feel like I'm going to be engaged this year. I mean, [he's] definitely the front-runner for sure. Yeah. Oh my gosh, I'm obsessed."

RELATED VIDEO: Love Is Blind's SK Breaks His Silence on Cheating Claims, His Second Chance with Raven and More

In November, news of SK's rumored infidelity broke online when a TikToker shared what she claimed were text messages between her and the reality star. SK denied the accusations at the time, noting there was time between filming Love Is Blind and his reunion with Raven where he was a single man.

However, the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special — which premiered Feb. 10 on Netflix — presented different claims when viewers saw SK propose to Raven post-filming, only to be followed by a video from Raven claiming SK had been unfaithful to her during their engagement. (SK didn't comment on the accusation in the special.)

Last week, SK told PEOPLE he was ready to take responsibility for his actions.

"I'm finally ready to speak out because I feel like I owe it to Raven and to the whole world watching, and also to myself, to take full accountability for my actions," he said. "This is not an apology tour. It's really about me owning my actions and taking responsibilities and also just taking the things I've learned from this experience, and I'll continue to learn and grow as a person."

"I do want to deeply express my sincere apology to Raven for the hurt and embarrassment that I caused her," he added. "I'm not proud of how I conducted myself. I conducted myself in a way that's making me take a step back and reflect."

Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.

