Raven Ross knows exactly how her on-screen jumping jacks came across to viewers.

During an episode of Love Is Blind season 3, Raven was seen exercising while speaking with Bartise Bowden in the pods. The only problem? It happened as Bartise was pouring his heart out to Raven and speaking candidly about his parents' divorce.

"Editing is always a factor, but I'm going to own up to it: it was a horrible time to do jumping jacks," Raven, 29, told PEOPLE on Monday.

During the emotional moment, Bartise, 27, opened up about the heartbreak he felt when his parents split, and admitted he's never told anyone the story before.

Though Bartise and Raven couldn't see each other, he soon became aware of her jumping jacks after hearing the sound of Raven jumping. She then appeared shocked when Bartise called her out for doing a fitness routine during his moment of vulnerability.

Netflix

Raven has since been criticized by some viewers for behaving in an unserious manner while Bartise poured his heart out.

"I totally take accountability for that," she shared with PEOPLE. "However, I was working out the whole time. Sometimes you got to stay active, keep yourself awake."

The pilates instructor added of the backlash, "They are really trolling me, right? I think it's funny, though. Keep the memes coming. Just stay out of my DMs about it."

Netflix

Though Bartise and Raven had a strong connection in the pods, they didn't end up pursuing each other.

Raven accepted a proposal from Sikiru "SK" Alagbada — and they've appeared to have a very different connection from other couples on the show. Raven and SK are in a slow-burn relationship, and haven't engaged in romantic or sexual behavior, as many of the couples have.

Bartise ended up proposing to Nancy Rodriguez after he ended things with Raven in the pods. Upon seeing Raven in person, though, Bartise admitted — even to his fiancée Nancy — that he was attracted to the pilates instructor. The fourth episode showed Nancy becoming insecure in their relationship after Bartise's moment of honesty.

As the Love Is Blind season continues, both couples — in addition to three others — will walk down the aisle to say "I do" — or "I don't" — and determine if love really is blind after all.

Episodes five through seven of season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix Wednesday.