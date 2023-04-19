'Love Is Blind' 's Production Company Addresses Alleged 'Emotional Warfare' and Neglected Mental Health on Set

After claims of ignored suicidal ideation, panic attacks and scant food during 20-hour days, Kinetic Content issued a statement to PEOPLE: "The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance"

By
Published on April 19, 2023 11:38 AM
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thomas in season 2 of Love Is Blind.
Photo: Netflix

Love Is Blind's production company is addressing accusations that former contestants' mental health was disregarded during production.

Kinetic Content, which produces the Netflix dating show, has responded to a recent Insider article detailing the mental health struggles alleged by Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson and more Love Is Blind alum.

The Insider article alleged a lack of sleep, 20-hour filming days and general isolation — even off set — that participants claim was enough to send multiple former cast members into panic attacks while filming. Ruhl, who married Thompson in the show's second season (then later divorced him), also recounted a lack of food on set.

"The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic," the company said in a statement issued to PEOPLE. "We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming."

PEOPLE also reached out to Netflix for comment.

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson in season 2 of Love Is Blind.
Aarón Ortega/Netflix

In the Inside article, Ruhl claimed she fainted on one occasion while filming the pod portion of the show. After testing negative for COVID, she was allegedly expected to resume filming immediately.

Larger mental health concerns also fell on deaf ears, according to Ruhl.

"I kept telling them, 'I don't trust myself,'" Ruhl said. "'I've tried committing suicide before. I'm having suicidal thoughts. I don't think I can continue in this.'"

Thompson said he had a similar experience after filming: "I literally begged for help, and I didn't get it. Like, 'I want to fix my marriage that you've thrust us into for profit.' And it was nothing."

Love Is Blind S2. Jeremy Hartwell in Love Is Blind S2.
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Another contestant, Jeremy Hartwell (who sued Netflix and Kinetic for labor law violations), said producers leveraged their knowledge of a former painful relationship for emotional moments on camera.

"I was bawling my eyes out. It was really embarrassing and distressing," claimed Hartwell. "They would elicit whatever emotional response they wanted, and they were very, very good at it."

Another former contestant also described the experience in stark terms. Briana Holmes told the outlet: "I thought I might find my husband. I had no idea it was going to be a lot of emotional warfare."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love Is Blind seasons 1–4 are currently streaming on Netflix. The show has been renewed through season 5.

Related Articles
Love Is Blind. Jackie in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023 Love Is Blind. Marshall in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Marshall Says Jackie's Video Accusations 'Felt Unnecessary' During Reunion (Exclusive)
Josh D. and Jackie in season 4 of Love is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' Stars Jackie and Josh Skip Season 4 Live Reunion
Love Is Blind’s Zack Borrowed a Song From Band Ludo for Fiancée Irina — with the Band’s Permission
'Love Is Blind' 's Zack Addresses Irina During Live Reunion: 'You Went on This Show to Get Famous'
Kwame Appiah
'Love Is Blind' 's Kwame Shares Unseen Glimpses of Romance with Chelsea 'When the Big Cameras Weren't on Us'
Love is Blind Season 4
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Would Have Said 'Yes' to Marrying Paul: 'I Needed to Know He Did It For Him'
Paul Peden and Vanessa Lachey at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion.
'Love Is Blind' 's Paul Confirms Vanessa Lachey Apologized After He Accused Her of Being Biased at Reunion
Micah in season 4 of Love is Blind
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Apologizes for 'Emotional Immaturity' on Season 4: 'I Will Grow from It'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13842100g) Dean (L) and Michelle Nasca (R), parents of late Chase Nasca, a 16-year-old youth that died after apparently committing suicide, stand and are recogized during testimony from TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing 'TikTok - How Congress Can Safeguard American Data Privacy and Protect Children from Online Harms', on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 23 March 2023. TikTok faces fierce criticism from US lawmakers, some of whom want the social media platform banned as a perceived threat to national security. House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing TikTok, Washington, USA - 22 Mar 2023
Parents Suing TikTok Over Teen Son's Death Make Emotional Appearance at Congressional Hearing
Love Is Blind S2. Jeremy Hartwell in Love Is Blind
'Love Is Blind' Alum Jeremy Hartwell Accuses Show of 'Inhumane Working Conditions' in New Lawsuit
Love is Blind. (L to R) Zach, Bliss in episode 408 of Love is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' Couples: Where Are They Now?
Love Is Blind. Irina in Season 4 of Love Is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' : Irina Admits to Moments She Wasn't Her 'Best Self' — but Has No Regrets About Her Journey
Student Mental Health
Suicide Attempt Survivor Shares How She Took Charge of Her Mental Health — and Now Helps Others Do the Same
LOVE IS BLIND
'Love Is Blind' 's Raven Cut Off Communication with SK After His Infidelity: 'I've Never Been So Upset'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nick Thompson attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Danielle Ruhl arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
'Love Is Blind' 's Nick Thompson Slams Danielle Ruhl's 'Harmful' Claim He Had 'No Accountability' in Split
LOVE IS BLIND. SK Alagbada in LOVE IS BLIND. Cr. Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' 's SK Breaks His Silence on Cheating Claims, His Second Chance with Raven and More
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Raven Ross, SK Alagbada in episode 304 of Love Is Blind.
Raven and SK's 'Love Is Blind' Costars Felt 'Bamboozled' When Couple Abruptly Ended Their Engagement