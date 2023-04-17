'Love Is Blind' 's Paul Slams Reunion 'Interrogation,' Vanessa Lachey's 'Personal Bias' After Heated Live Exchange

This post contains spoilers from season 4 of Netflix's Love Is Blind.

Paul Peden wasn't thrilled with the format of Love Is Blind's season 4 reunion.

On Sunday night after the reunion, the environmental scientist, 29, exclusively told PEOPLE the approach felt like an "interrogation on issues" — specifically "very key inflammatory points" — rather than an open dialogue.

"It was drilling into these things, and I don't know," he said. "In all, it's alright. I think that no matter what you say, no matter what the conversation is, your character comes through in what you say."

Netflix

Upon watching the live reunion — which was able to stream for some Netflix viewers over an hour after its scheduled premiere time — some fans expressed a distaste in the line of questioning from co-host Vanessa Lachey.

Though many fans spoke to Vanessa's general tone throughout the episode, other pointed to her line of questioning for Paul, who previously said he didn't think former fiancée Micah Lussier would be a good mother.

One tweet with over 2,200 likes alleged Vanessa "picks sides, cuts people off, bullies the male cast, [and] pushes motherhood onto women", while other Twitter users campaigned for Netflix to find replacement hosts for both Vanessa and Nick Lachey next season.

Peden echoed the points made by some Twitter users — speaking from his own experience with Vanessa. "I thought that I detected a little bit of personal bias there. I'm not sure what it was," he said.

"And I guess she's within her right to drill on personal bias, but she shouldn't present as being an objective neutral party if that's the case," he added. "But I think it's fair to continue follow up questions. But if we're going to go that route, we need to be able to have a full length conversation."

PEOPLE has reached out to Vanessa's rep, and a Netflix spokesperson, for comment.

Paul and Micah. Courtesy of Netflix

Paul and Micah, 27, walked down the aisle during the season finale, but ultimately decided not to tie the knot. Micah deferred to Paul first, and he made the final call to say "no."

Micah shared her take on the live reunion with PEOPLE, too. "I think everyone did their best to say their truth," she said. "There was a lot that was said and not said, but I'm just trying to leave it there at this point and move on."

Though Paul and Micah didn't get married, they didn't call it quits for good at the altar. The couple continued dating for a few months afterwards but ultimately ended the relationship.

"We did try dating. I think there was a little bit of a rocky foundation from everything that had happened since we didn't get married," Micah explained to PEOPLE. "I had moved back to Scottsdale, so we were trying to do long distance and I just don't think either of our hearts are fully in it anymore. But I did always think that there was a chance we would maybe try things again down the road. But after everything that's come out, I think that's kind of not likely."

Added Paul: "It was tough, but it probably was the right move. We tried... I don't think that we could have ever gotten to that point [of marriage again], but I was open to the possibility."

"I don't think that we're fit for that level or that type of relationship. I think that we're a great match for dating. I really do," he continued. "But certain people, I think, are fit for certain types of relationships and we're not fit for lifelong commitment."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are now available to stream on Netflix.