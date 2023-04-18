'Love Is Blind' 's Paul Says Micah Shut Down Their Second Shot at Love, Can Be 'Capable' of Mean Girl Moves

Love Is Blind star Paul Peden is opening up about his brief reconciliation — and eventual breakup — with ex-fiancée Micah Lussier.

Paul, 29, and Micah, 27, revealed during Sunday's live reunion special that they got back together shortly after failing to say "I do" at the altar. However, Paul exclusively tells PEOPLE the pair's rekindling only lasted "a couple weeks."

"I think we took about a day to cool down after the wedding, and then we pretty much immediately started dating again afterwards," the reality star says. "She stayed in Seattle, I think, for a week and a half or two weeks, maybe. And we dated throughout that time, continued talking. I went down to Arizona [in] Scottsdale to see her. And we hung out for a while."

While things appeared to be starting off on the right foot upon reconnecting, Paul claims: "As soon as I left, she was just like, 'Oh, we're done.'"

"I was just like, 'Oh, okay? That's not really what I want to do at this moment. I'd rather see it through if we're going to,'" he continues. "And she was like, 'Oh no, we can date again later.' I'm like, 'What?'"

Courtesy of Netflix

The environmental scientist says they "tried" to make it work and it "was tough, but it probably was the right move."

Addressing whether they would've gotten married if they continued to date, Paul says: "I don't think that we could have ever gotten to that point, but I was open to the possibility."

"If you ask me now, I would say no. I don't think that we're just fit for that level or that type of relationship," he continues. "I think that we're a great match for dating. I really do. It's weird to categorize your loves and your relationships like that. But certain people I think are fit for certain types of relationships and we're not fit for [a] lifelong commitment. But we are great at having a relationship, so it's tough."

As for her side of things, Micah tells PEOPLE: "We did try dating. I think there was a little bit of a rocky foundation from everything that had happened since we didn't get married."

She continues, "I was really upset for a few days [after the wedding]. I kind of just stayed in a hotel in Seattle, just trying to process everything that happened, and he came and saw me before I left for Scottsdale. We talked a bit, but we left the future up in the air and it was a little down the road that we decided to try again."

"I had moved back to Scottsdale, so we were trying to do long distance and I just don't think either of our hearts are fully in it anymore," she adds. "I did always think that there was a chance we would maybe try things again down the road. But after everything that's come out, I think that's kind of not likely."

Paul and Micah. Courtesy of Netflix

Paul and Micah navigated several challenges throughout their Love Is Blind journey. But outside of their relationship troubles, Micah drummed up criticism for being a "mean girl" alongside fellow contestant Irina Solomonova.

In rewatching the series, Paul admits that "it was a bit shocking" to see Micah — who has since apologized for her actions — behave in such a way.

"But I guess I think I know what she's capable of and I don't love her any less for that reason," he adds. "I think that I'm capable of making mistakes as well. But yeah, it's hard to watch."

All episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are now streaming on Netflix.