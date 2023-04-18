'Love Is Blind' 's Paul Confirms Vanessa Lachey Apologized After He Accused Her of Being Biased at Reunion

Love Is Blind star Paul Peden has appeared to call a truce with series co-host Vanessa Lachey.

Following criticism from Peden and viewers alike on how Lachey, 42, treated him during Sunday's live reunion show, the former contestant received an apology from the NCIS: Hawaii actress.

"Thanks for acknowledging the accidental misleading @vanessalachey," the 29-year-old wrote alongside an Instagram Story photo, featuring a bouquet of flowers with a note.

Peden exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that the Netflix show's production team gifted him the flowers. Additionally, he said Lachey's apology was a separate peace offering aside from the floral arrangement.

"They did send me flowers but that was separate from the apology," the environmental scientist explained to PEOPLE. "[Vanessa] sent me a message acknowledging that she 'may have been misled about how you wanted to defend yourself.' I think it was supposed to be a sort of apology for the clear bias. At least that's the way I took it."

Paul Peden/Instagram

During Sunday's live reunion special, Peden and his former fiancée, Micah Lussier, were asked a series of questions by Lachey about their relationship's downfall. But Peden — and fans — felt Lachey's line of questioning was not appropriate, with some viewers calling out her overall tone and others slamming the questions she asked Peden.

Taking things further, some fans called for Lachey and her co-host husband, Nick, to be replaced.

Peden told PEOPLE after the reunion that Lachey's approach felt like an "interrogation on issues." Specifically, he felt there were "very key inflammatory points" made rather than them having an open discussion about what went down between the two exes.

"It was drilling into these things, and I don't know," he said. "In all, it's alright. I think that no matter what you say, no matter what the conversation is, your character comes through in what you say."

Peden also felt he "detected a little bit of personal bias" with Lachey, but he's "not sure what it was."

"And I guess she's within her right to drill on personal bias, but she shouldn't present as being an objective neutral party if that's the case," he continued. "But I think it's fair to continue follow-up questions. But if we're going to go that route, we need to be able to have a full-length conversation."

Lachey has not publicly commented on the backlash. PEOPLE has reached out to her reps for comment.

Paul and Micah. Courtesy of Netflix

After sharing a look at the flowers he received from Netflix, Peden reacted to a fan praising him for his "level of intelligence" and "etiquette" during his on-screen interaction with Lachey. In response, the reality star said: "Honestly she never wanted to understand what I was saying."

"She just wanted to punish me," he added.

All episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are now available to stream on Netflix.