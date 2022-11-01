'Love Is Blind' 's Nick Thompson Slams Danielle Ruhl's 'Harmful' Claim He Had 'No Accountability' in Split

Love Is Blind's Nick Thompson is refusing to stay silent about his divorce from ex Danielle Ruhl.

After Ruhl claimed that Thompson was taking "no accountability" for the end of their marriage, the 36-year-old reality star hit back at the allegations in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday.

"It's hurtful to hear these comments. It's disappointing that Danielle chooses to make false claims and defamatory comments about me and our relationship," Thompson shared of Ruhl, who he met and married on season 2 of the Netflix hit. "It's especially hurtful because she knows firsthand how difficult being in the public eye is."

Thompson continued by calling his ex's claims "either untrue or best case scenario, lacking context."

"As I have stated before, I implemented a boundary to not engage in communication with Danielle for my own mental health because I did not feel like our communication was trustworthy or yielding positive outcomes," he said. "In good conscience, I will not share private matters or my experience in our relationship publicly because it's not in my character to disparage people. I am and have been ready to stop living in the past and move forward."

Earlier on Tuesday, Ruhl, 29, spoke to E! News about her split from Thompson, claiming, "There has been no accountability from his side. I wanted to make sure that it was noted that it takes two, but unfortunately, with every interview, he is putting all of the blame on me and this isn't new. This was something he did the entire relationship."

She also claimed that the pair tried to save their marriage by going couple's therapy for "a pretty long period of time" but they eventually broke up when Thompson no longer wanted to take part.

"We actually stopped that, but there was a long period of time in which we weren't having issues," she said. "Everything was his decision. No matter how much I had an opinion or an input in things, it was never taken into consideration."

Despite the issues in their marriage, Ruhl alleged that her husband was "very upset" after she filed for divorce. "He's still trying to punish me because of the fact that I did that. Even though we're both stating the fact that we knew that it was best for us," she claimed.

Thompson previously opened up about the challenges they faced once cameras stopped rolling on the Netflix hit series.

"As we moved forward and we started integrating our lives together, you start to see sort of some cracks that you don't see [right away] based on the way that we met," Thompson told Us Weekly. "And, you know, we were still building our connection, but you go from being completely scheduled to kind of being out in the world to fend for yourself."

"There wasn't a big catastrophic event," he continued. "Just over time, these things started building up … I don't wanna speak for her, but I know I wasn't feeling like I was getting the partnership I needed to be successful and to kind of move forward with the relationship."

Ruhl and Thompson were one of two couples that were married in the season 2 finale. The other married couple, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, also filed for divorce in October after announcing their split in August.

New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 premiere Wednesdays through Nov. 9.