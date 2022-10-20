Nick Thompson has severed contact with Danielle Ruhl since the Love Is Blind stars announced they are divorcing.

Thompson, 36, reveals he and his ex aren't currently on speaking terms. "For my own mental health and healing, I had to create a boundary with her that I'm not engaging anymore," he told Us Weekly.

PEOPLE confirmed that Ruhl, 29, filed for divorce from Thompson in a Cook County, Illinois, court in August. Ruhl and Thompson met on season 2 of Love Is Blind, which aired on Netflix in February.

Echoing previous comments by Ruhl, Thompson admitted there wasn't one thing that ended the marriage. "There wasn't a big catastrophic event," he continued. "Just over time, these things started building up … I don't wanna speak for her, but I know I wasn't feeling like I was getting the partnership I needed to be successful and to kind of move forward with the relationship."

The reality TV star added that their relationship when the cameras were no longer around wasn't what they imagined. "As we moved forward and we started integrating our lives together, you start to see sort of some cracks that you don't see [right away] based on the way that we met," Thompson said. "And, you know, we were still building our connection, but you go from being completely scheduled to kind of being out in the world to fend for yourself."

Ruhl previously told E! News: "It was hard to speak about it at first because of how raw the emotions were and still are. But also, it's not that interesting of a story. It was just two people decided that it was best to go their separate ways."

She added, "There was no catastrophe that had happened. And a lot of people had also assumed that there was some sort of incentive for the couples to stay together for a year and that wasn't the case."

Ruhl and Thompson were one of two couples that were married in the season 2 finale. The other married couple, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, also filed for divorce in October after announcing their split in August.

Season 3 of Love Is Blind premiered its first four episodes on Netflix Wednesday. New episodes will continue to air Wednesdays through Nov. 9.