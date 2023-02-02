'Love Is Blind', More Netflix Reality Stars Create 'Chaos' as They Try to Find Their 'Perfect Match'

Will these Netflix stars find their Perfect Match?

Netflix's ultimate dating show is almost here, featuring fan-favorite cast members from streamer's top reality shows. Though 23 singles didn't find love on The Circle, Love Is Blind or Too Hot to Handle, they'll put their hearts on the line in the new competition series.

Netflix released the first trailer for Perfect Match on Thursday — and it shows the extreme nature of the dog-eat-dog dating game.

"There's 10 of us and we all couple up, so you're fighting for a spot in the house," Kariselle Snow from Sexy Beasts tells a newcomer on their first date.

Courtesy of Netflix

It won't be all flirting and lounging by the pool, though. Each temporary couple will compete in challenges to test their true compatibility. The challenges promise to be sexy and daring, with blindfolded makeout sessions, buckets of water dumped on heads and chalkboard guessing games — with an emphasis on "cringe."

Some of it has been seen on reality TV before, but Perfect Match brings one unique twist — the players are fully in charge of altering the matches.

"Will they create better matches? Or will they create chaos?" asks host Nick Lachey.

As the series goes on, new singles will be added to shake things up — testing the strength of each relationship as love, lust and wandering eyes fill the house.

Courtesy of Netflix

A total of 23 Netflix alum will participate in the reality show. From Love Is Blind, Bartise Bowden, Damian Powers, Diamond Jack, Lauren "LC" Chamblin and Shayne Jansen will look for another shot at love — this time, with their romantic interests in arm's reach.

The Circle's Calvin Crooks, Chloe Veitch (who also appeared on Too Hot to Handle), Mitchell Eason, Nick Uhlenhuth, Joey Sasso, Savannah Palacio and The Circle France's Ines Tazi are also on board.

Courtesy of Netflix

Too Hot to Handle has also contributed to the cast list with singles Chase DeMoor, Francesca Farago, Georgia Hassarati and Izzy Fairthrone.

Other cast members include Twentysomethings' Abbey Humphreys, Selling Tampa's Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere and Colony Reeves, The Mole's Dom Gabriel and Will Richardson, Sexy Beast's Snow and The Ultimatum's Zay Wilson.

The first four episodes of Perfect Match can be streamed on Netflix this Valentine's Day. Additional episodes will become available on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28.