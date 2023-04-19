'Love Is Blind' : Netflix Explains That a Surge of 6.5 Million Viewers Triggered Live Reunion Streaming Snafu

Love Is Blind season 4 ended with a live reunion on Sunday night, which was more than an hour late for some viewers — and a day late for others

By
Published on April 19, 2023 01:11 PM
Love is Blind. (L to R) Marshall Glaze, Irina Solomonov, Nick Lachey, Micah Lussier, Vanessa Lachey, Paul Peden, Tiffany Pennywell, Brett Brown, Chelsea Griffin, Kwame Appiah, Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion.
Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix

There's a reason Sunday night's Love Is Blind reunion was over an hour late — the amount of viewers attempting to stream it.

According to executives at the streaming network, around 6.5 million viewers logged into their Netflix accounts at 8 p.m. ET to watch the reunion. However, the vast amount of viewers shocked Netflix's system. Some were eventually able to watch the reunion live, while others had to wait until it was uploaded midday Monday.

"We're really sorry to disappoint so many people," Co-CEOs Greg Peters said during an earnings presentation on Tuesday, reported by Variety "We didn't meet the standard that we expect ourselves to serve our members. From a technical perspective, we've got the infrastructure, we had just a bug that we introduced when we implemented some changes to try to improve live streaming performance after [Chris Rock's live comedy special] in March."

He added, "We just didn't see this bug in internal testing because it only became apparent once we put sort of multiple systems interacting with each other under the load of millions of people trying to watch Love Is Blind."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion.
Adam Rose/Netflix

To put the 6.5 million viewers in perspective, Succession's highly anticipated episode on Sunday night brought in a total of 2.6 million viewers as it premiered, Variety reported. And though it's not a same-night comparable, the season 2 premiere of Showtime's Yellowjackets brought in a total of 2 million viewers when it aired on March 26 — and became Showtime's most-streamed show debut ever, according to Variety.

Love is Blind. (L to R) Tiffany Pennywell, Brett Brown at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion.
Adam Rose/Netflix

The Love Is Blind season 4 reunion saw some of the cast members recount their dating and engagement experiences on the series.

Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds — and new boyfriend Josh — was notably absent from the live portion of the reunion episode.

Married couples Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin, Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski, and Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell appeared on the episode with happy updates. Exes Paul Peden and Micah Lussier also appeared, as did Zack's ex Irina Solomonova and Jackie's ex Marshall Glaze.

Love is Blind. (L to R) Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion.
Adam Rose/Netflix

Love Is Blind seasons 1–4, including the most recent live reunion special, are now available to stream on Netflix.

