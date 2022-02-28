The couple got engaged on season 2 of Love Is Blind, but it wasn't all smooth sailing

Love Is Blind's Natalie Pens Note to Shayne After His Instagram Apology: 'Thank You for Loving Me'

WARNING: This post contains spoilers from season 2 of Love Is Blind.

There's still love between Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen.

The Love Is Blind couple may not have said "I do" on the show's season 2 finale, but Natalie, 29, had nothing but good things to say about her time on the Netflix reality series with Shayne, 32.

After her former fiancé penned a public apology for some of his behaviors on the show, Natalie responded with her own Instagram post on Monday, sharing many of the positive memories they experienced together.

"I couldn't have asked for a better partner in this," she wrote to Shayne in her caption. "We may have had our ups and downs, but you have always protected me and had my back. And thank you for loving me for ME, and always encouraging me to embrace and love my flaws."

Continuing, Natalie revealed a few of the conversations that she shared with Shayne off-screen. "When I told you I was self conscious [sic] about my deep stretch marks, you told me everyday [sic] after you loved them and they were beautiful," she wrote. "Even if I did this experiment a thousand times knowing the outcome, I would have always chosen you."

Natalie also gave a shoutout to the fans for all their support. "Thank you to everyone for your love and support as you've followed our love story these last few weeks! I am so grateful for all of your supportive messages and comments," she wrote.

During the finale of the show, Natalie and Shayne made it down the aisle and Shayne said yes to marrying his bride. However, Natalie wasn't ready for the commitment after a blowout fight the night before.

On Sunday, Shayne spoke out about their relationship in an Instagram post and revealed that watching the series back made him "remorseful."

"Natalie Mina Lee. Where do I start? This journey with you will be something I'll never forget. It was easily the best time of my life and I would do it all over again knowing I get to spend more time with you," he wrote. "You are the most beautiful soul and you really brought out the best in me as a man."

"As a man watching our story over again I'm remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man," he added. "I'm proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don't know what's next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you."

Natalie later commented on the post: "You are a better man ❤️"

The Love Is Blind reunion is slated to premiere on Netflix Friday and will reveal which of the couples are still together.

Natalie's post on Monday may have spoiled the status of her and Shayne's relationship as it features two videos of the couple out in Chicago. One video shows Shayne wearing a winter hat surrounded by fall foliage, while another features them kissing at a bar with Halloween decorations. Love Is Blind's second season was filmed in the summer of 2021.