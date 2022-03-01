"It was very out of the blue but he just felt like he knew, and she was like, 'This is just weird,'" series creator Chris Coelen said

Love Is Blind's Natalie Received Another Proposal in an Unaired Scene Before Saying Yes to Shayne

It appears Shayne Jansen wasn't the only contestant who had their eyes on Natalie Lee during this season of Love Is Blind.

In an interview with MetroUK, series creator Chris Coelen opened up about the mystery man who wanted to take his relationship with Lee, 29, to the next level.

"There was another guy who — very, very early on — was really interested in Natalie and basically proposed to her," said Coelen. "It was very out of the blue but he just felt like he knew, and she was like, 'This is just weird.'"

Added Coelen, "She didn't have any deep feelings for him but he had developed very significant feelings for her. Anyway, she said no and he left, and that was that."

As fans know, Lee's first proposal never appeared on the show. According to Coelen, the moment in question was cut because they "only have so much bandwidth within a show."

"I think it's a fascinating story but because we're focused on more of her story … I think for her it was less significant," he continued.

'It was like, 'Why is this guy doing this?' versus 'Oh, my God. I really have serious feelings for him,'" Coelen added. "He had serious feelings for her, she was like, 'No, I'm not interested in this guy.' To tell that story properly would have taken up a lot of time that we didn't have."

Lee appeared to be been happy after accepting Jansen's proposal in the pods, though they both experienced some hardships upon exploring their love in the real world.

The pair got into a major fight the day before their wedding, which ultimately resulted in Lee choosing not to get married. (Jansen, 32, had told Lee she was the "worst thing" that's happened to him and said he "hated" her.)

natalie and shayne Natalie and Shayne from Love Is Blind | Credit: natalie lee/ instagram

"I'm so glad that we shared this journey together. I think we've grown a lot, as two people who have fallen in love. I know I've grown a lot because of you, but I don't," she said before leaving him at the altar. "I'm so sorry. I'm really sorry, Shayne. I still love you and you're still my best friend, but like, we have really big issues to sort through."

After the finale, Jansen penned a heartfelt message for Lee on Instagram.

"Natalie Mina Lee. Where do I start? This journey with you will be something I'll never forget. It was easily the best time of my life and I would do it all over again knowing I get to spend more time with you," he began.

"From our first date eating in-n-out and you getting both milkshakes to our walks around grant park. You are the most beautiful soul and you really brought out the best in me as a man," he continued. "As a man watching our story over again I'm remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man. I'm proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don't know what's next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you."

Lee responded to Jansen with her own post, saying that she "couldn't have asked for a better partner" during her time on the show.

"We may have had our ups and downs, but you have always protected me and had my back," she continued. "And thank you for loving me for ME, and always encouraging me to embrace and love my flaws. When I told you I was self conscious about my deep stretch marks, you told me everyday after you loved them and they were beautiful."

Lee concluded, "Even if I did this experiment a thousand times knowing the outcome, I would have always chosen you."