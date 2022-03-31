Love Is Blind's Natalie Says She's 'Saddened and Confused' by Allegations Made by Shayne on Podcast

"I didn't think it would get to a point where I'd have to address this publicly, but blatantly lying about me on a podcast for whatever motive is where I draw the line," Natalie Lee said of ex Shayne Jansen

Natalie Lee is setting the record straight after her ex-fiancé, Shayne Jansen, spoke out about the leadup and aftermath of their breakup.

On Wednesday, Natalie, 29, reacted to comments that Shayne, 32, made about her during an appearance on Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast. In the episode, which was released earlier in the day, Shayne claimed that they "tried four times" to make their relationship work but confirmed "it's over" between them after a recent argument.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"[There were] some things that happened the last couple [of] days where it's just like, I'm just fed up with it now," he told Viall on the podcast.

Shayne also accused Natalie of calling him a "disgusting human being" because she "still can't get over" his post-show communication with Shaina Hurley, who also connected with him in the pods. Additionally, Shayne addressed the ways in which Natalie allegedly mistreated him among other frustrations he had with her.

On her Instagram Story, Natalie refuted the narrative Shayne portrayed on the podcast — and shut down several other allegations he made as well.

"Yes, I know about the podcast and am very shocked by what was said. A few things (of many) I want to clear up: Regarding the comment about me 'scripting' our conversations: I never told Shayne what to say nor did we ever discuss or plan what to say in certain scenes," she wrote. "I did, however, set boundaries with filming — specifically I asked him to not drink alcohol before 'serious' scenes and to not share in-depth details of our intimacy out of respect for my family. I know he found this frustrating; the latter is what led to our fight in Mexico."

Natalie Lee Natalie Lee's message on Instagram | Credit: Natalie Lee/instagram

She continued, "I did not run from my conversations with Shaina on the beach — I had the conversation with her but it did not air. All the cast members were present for this scene, including Shayne. I was frustrated with Shayne that day because I heard he said something negative about me behind my back to one of the cast members when I was a few feet away and I let him know I thought it was disrespectful. Several cast members were present for this conversation I had with him."

Specifically addressing the allegation that she called him a "disgusting human being," Natalie claimed that this occurred because Shayne called to tell her he was going to "bury" her and "drag [her] down with him" on the podcast for ending the possibility of reconciliation between them.

Natalie then explained the driving force of the pair's split, claiming that she came across "flirtatious messages between him and other women."

"He's right — I haven't been able to get over this and it is the main reason I can't get back together with him," she wrote. "This is something we have discussed numerous times via text these last several months. His hangout with Shaina during the premiere of the show is NOT the reason."

"We dated twice after our wedding, not four times. We rekindled the weekend we filmed the reunion episode but decided to keep the door closed," she shared. "Recently we met up to discuss the possibility of reconciliation but ultimately agreed not to date until he changed some of his behaviors. A few days later, I fully closed the door for any type of reconciliation after discovering some lies he told me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Concluding her post, Natalie said she's "saddened and confused" by Shayne's dishonesty on the podcast.

"I didn't think it would get to a point where I'd have to address this publicly, but blatantly lying about me on a podcast for whatever motive is where I draw the line," she added.

PEOPLE reached out to both Shayne and Natalie for comment but has not yet received a response.

Natalie Lee Shayne Jansen Love Is Blind Credit: Netflix © 2022

Shayne and Natalie faced many ups and downs after leaving the pods. The day before their wedding, the pair got into a major argument where Shayne called Natalie "the worst thing" that's ever happened to him and said he "hated" her.

As a result, Natalie chose to walk away from Shayne at the altar.

"We may have had our ups and downs, but you have always protected me and had my back," she wrote at the time. "And thank you for loving me for ME, and always encouraging me to embrace and love my flaws."

natalie and shayne Natalie and Shayne from Love Is Blind | Credit: natalie lee/ instagram

Toward the end of Wednesday's podcast, Shayne explained why he was choosing to speak out about his issues with Natalie.

"I wanted to speak my peace today but I wanted it to not go unnoticed that Natalie is a good person," he said. "What we went through was very traumatic for both of us. I just had a lot to get off my chest and it's going to come off bad, how I said everything to her."

"I don't wish ill will on her. I don't wish her to get hate at all," he added. "I just had to speak my truth today."