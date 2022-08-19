'Love Is Blind' 's Natalie Lee Reunites with Iyanna Jones for '4+ Hour Dinner' After Divorce Announcement

Natalie Lee had a girls night with fellow Love Is Blind costar Iyanna McNeely following McNeely's recent divorce announcement earlier this week.

Lee, 22, shared video of their get-together on her Instagram Story that McNeely, 28, reposted on Thursday. Lee commented that it was a "4+ hour dinner."

"My oyster queen," Lee captioned one photo of their dinner date as they wined and dined. The two also enjoyed seafood rolls, wine and fries.

McNeely and Jarrette Jones, who met on season 2 of the Netflix relationship series, announced their split on Thursday.

"After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing," they wrote.

McNeely and Jones told fans they still have love for each other, noting that their lives are simply "going in different directions."

"Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best," the statement continued.

"We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experiences. To the 'Love Is Blind' family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support," they added.

"Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love," the former couple concluded. "We don't regret a single thing!"

When McNeely and Jones met in the Love Is Blind pods, he initially also developed a connection with Mallory Zapata but ultimately picked McNeely in the end and the two got engaged.

After the finale and reunion special aired, McNeely and Jones teased their future plans to PEOPLE.

"The first thing on our agenda is to travel because we had talked about that in the pod so much, about how we just wanted to travel the world before we settle down again, having children," Jones said in March. "Just so we can be out as a married couple with no strings attached, no bars and just be ourselves and enjoy our time together."

McNeely added, "We want to move. Well, I especially want to move. He's open to moving. I do not want to move to Chicago. It's too cold here. I can't do this now. I can't do it."

"So the timeline is ... figuring out where we're going to settle, getting her back in school," Jones said at the time. "And then once she completes school or she's close to completing school, then we'll have kids. Two years."

