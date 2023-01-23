'​​Love Is Blind' 's Natalie Claims Ex Shayne Signed Up for 'Perfect Match' Dating Show While They Were Together

Natalie Lee claimed the two duo "were both approached to apply" for Perfect Match and initially declined the opportunity, but ex Shayne Jansen "actually didn't decline and started the casting process"

By
Published on January 23, 2023 11:10 AM
Shayne and Natalie, Love is Blind
Photo: Ser Baffo/Netflix (2)

Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen's stories aren't a perfect match.

Following the Love Is Blind exes' rocky romance, Shayne is attempting to find love on the small screen once again, becoming a cast member on Netflix's new Bachelor in Paradise-style crossover dating series Perfect Match. Natalie, however, is claiming that Shayne was still her boyfriend when he joined the show.

"I knew about the new dating show back in Sept 2021 because Shayne and I were both approached to apply for it while we were in a relationship (casting didn't know we were together at the time)," Natalie, 30, said in an Instagram Story shared over the weekend. "We told each other we declined the opportunity, but I later found out he actually didn't decline and started the casting process in Nov 2021 without my knowledge at the time, while we were still together."

Natalie clarified that the split occurred in November 2021. However, she said he continued to text her from the set of Perfect Match.

Love Is Blind's Natalie Says Ex Shane Signed Up for Perfect Match Dating Show While They Were Together
Natalie Lee/Instagram

"He texted me numerous times he wanted to leave midway through filming because he still had feelings for me after we saw each other for [the] first time since our breakup at the reunion show taping," she continued, later adding how "he also asked for my support as he struggled through online hate."

Other claims Natalie made included how she tried to keep the peace in interviews, and didn't share the full story of what went down. She also said the pair spoke after he filmed Perfect Match — and it was Natalie's decision not to reconcile.

Shayne had a different story, though. In his own Instagram Story post, he said: "Obviously with the new show coming out I figured 'someone' would try to once again destroy my character for personal gain."

"I have tried to move on numerous times but this keeps resurfacing and I have boundaries," the reality star, 33, continued.

Love Is Blind's Natalie Says Ex Shane Signed Up for Perfect Match Dating Show While They Were Together
Shayne Jansen/Instagram

Shayne then explained how he stepped away from the spotlight to help his mom, who recently died. "For someone to talk about me negatively shortly after my mom passed. I'm just done," he concluded.

In response to Natalie's claim that he accepted the opportunity while they were together, Shayne shared alleged texts from Natalie that began, "I really want you to enjoy life because this show for you is once in a lifetime opportunity" and that "it'll help with your future goals."

"So don't give up on it because of me or LIB," she added.

Shayne said in response: "I love you more than anything."

Love Is Blind. (L to R) Natalie Lee, Shayne Jansen in season 2 of Love Is Blind.
Netflix

PEOPLE has reached out to Natalie, Shayne and Netflix for comment.

Natalie and Shayne got engaged while filming season 2 of Love Is Blind. After a tumultuous journey together, in which Shayne was drawn to fellow contender Shaina Hurley and the pair were constantly at odds, the couple decided against marriage in the finale. Still, they reconciled after the series and dated for some time.

Since breaking up, they have continued to engage in vitriol across social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Perfect Match premieres on Netflix this Valentine's Day.

Related Articles
Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman, Reyn Doi as Ozzie in episode 105 of That ‘90s Show
'That '90s Show' 's Reyn Doi on That 'Really Emotional' Coming Out Scene with 'Iconic' Debra Jo Rupp
Angela, Jenny, Ed, 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Season 7: Which Couples Are Still Together After an Explosive Tell-All?
ed brown
Ed's Antics on '90 Day' Tell-All Rile Jovi and Cause Mild-Mannered Jenny to Erupt: 'Who Do You Think You Are?'
90 Day Fiancé: Yara's Friends Call Jovi 'Controlling' When He Discourages Return to War-Torn Ukraine
'90 Day' 's Yara Bands Together with Jovi's Mom to Deny Him a Second Child: 'We're Not in That Position'
90 Day's Angela Cusses Out Michael's 'Goofball' Friends Who Tell Her to 'Calm Down'
'90 Day' 's Angela Confirms Divorce Filing and Admits She Doubts Michael 'Ever Loved Me'
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Aubrey Plaza, Sam Smith Episode 1836 -- Pictured: (l-r) Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, Host Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, and anchor Colin Jost during Weekend Update on Saturday, January 21, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
Aubrey Plaza Reprises Her 'Parks & Recreation' Character — Along with Amy Poehler — in 'SNL' Debut
Emilia Clarke
'Game of Thrones' Star Emilia Clarke Say She's Avoiding Watching' House of the Dragon' : 'It's Too Weird'
Dennis Quaid
Dennis Quaid Will Be 'Making Mayhem' in David Oyelowo-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off 'Bass Reeves'
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Says Her Mom Christine 'Encouraged' Janelle to Be 'Strong and Independent'
'Sister Wives' ' Gwendlyn Brown Says 'Empowered' Mom Christine's Split from Kody 'Encouraged' Strength in Janelle
cobra kai season 4
'Cobra Kai' Set for Final Season as Creators Tease More 'Karate Kid' Coming: 'Miyagiverse Has Never Been Stronger'
Dorothy Wang 2023 PRESS PHOTOS
Dorothy Wang Teases a Life 'Shakeup' on 'Bling Empire: New York' : 'Nothing Is Ever Really off Limits'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 12: Ashley Aufderheide attends the Los Angeles special screening reception for Netflix's new series "That '90s Show" at TUDUM Theater on January 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
'That '90s Show' 's Ashley Aufderheide Shares Which ''70s Show' Star Gave Her the Best Advice
THE MORNING SHOW, Reese Witherspoon, 'Laura'
Reese Witherspoon Says Season 3 of 'The Morning Show' Will Have 'Lots of Romance'
90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Michael Risks Marriage to Angela by Meeting Up with Usman and Admitting He Cheated
jen shah and andy cohen/
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Says She Won't Do Andy Cohen Interview to Avoid 'Lies and Misrepresentations About Me'
Host Trevor Noah on the red carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Trevor Noah Compares 'The Daily Show' 'Grind' to Wedding Planning: 'There's No Honeymoon'