'​​Love Is Blind' 's Natalie Claims Ex Shayne Signed Up for 'Perfect Match' Dating Show While They Were Together

Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen's stories aren't a perfect match.

Following the Love Is Blind exes' rocky romance, Shayne is attempting to find love on the small screen once again, becoming a cast member on Netflix's new Bachelor in Paradise-style crossover dating series Perfect Match. Natalie, however, is claiming that Shayne was still her boyfriend when he joined the show.

"I knew about the new dating show back in Sept 2021 because Shayne and I were both approached to apply for it while we were in a relationship (casting didn't know we were together at the time)," Natalie, 30, said in an Instagram Story shared over the weekend. "We told each other we declined the opportunity, but I later found out he actually didn't decline and started the casting process in Nov 2021 without my knowledge at the time, while we were still together."

Natalie clarified that the split occurred in November 2021. However, she said he continued to text her from the set of Perfect Match.

Natalie Lee/Instagram

"He texted me numerous times he wanted to leave midway through filming because he still had feelings for me after we saw each other for [the] first time since our breakup at the reunion show taping," she continued, later adding how "he also asked for my support as he struggled through online hate."

Other claims Natalie made included how she tried to keep the peace in interviews, and didn't share the full story of what went down. She also said the pair spoke after he filmed Perfect Match — and it was Natalie's decision not to reconcile.

Shayne had a different story, though. In his own Instagram Story post, he said: "Obviously with the new show coming out I figured 'someone' would try to once again destroy my character for personal gain."

"I have tried to move on numerous times but this keeps resurfacing and I have boundaries," the reality star, 33, continued.

Shayne Jansen/Instagram

Shayne then explained how he stepped away from the spotlight to help his mom, who recently died. "For someone to talk about me negatively shortly after my mom passed. I'm just done," he concluded.

In response to Natalie's claim that he accepted the opportunity while they were together, Shayne shared alleged texts from Natalie that began, "I really want you to enjoy life because this show for you is once in a lifetime opportunity" and that "it'll help with your future goals."

"So don't give up on it because of me or LIB," she added.

Shayne said in response: "I love you more than anything."

Netflix

PEOPLE has reached out to Natalie, Shayne and Netflix for comment.

Natalie and Shayne got engaged while filming season 2 of Love Is Blind. After a tumultuous journey together, in which Shayne was drawn to fellow contender Shaina Hurley and the pair were constantly at odds, the couple decided against marriage in the finale. Still, they reconciled after the series and dated for some time.

Since breaking up, they have continued to engage in vitriol across social media.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Perfect Match premieres on Netflix this Valentine's Day.