Love Is Blind's Natalie Lee Denies Rumors She's Dating Costar Salvador Perez: Just 'Really Close'

The reality star shot down the romance rumors on Wednesday's episode of Barstool's Tea with Publyssity podcast

Natalie Lee is not dating and Salvador Perez, according to the Love is Blind star.

The 29-year-old consulting manager shot down the rumors during an interview with Alyssa Amoroso on Wednesday's episode of Barstool's Tea with Publyssity podcast.

Though she is not dating the 31-year-old executive assistant, Lee said the two have remained "close" since season two of the hit Netflix series wrapped filming.

"I know there's been speculation — 'Are you and Sal dating?' — we are not. We're just really, really close friends," she confessed. "That friendship with him I really appreciate as well."

Lee and Perez both appeared on season 2 of Love is Blind earlier this year. Lee got engaged to Shayne Jenson, but ultimately turned him down at the altar. Perez and his fiancée Mallory Zapata also split at their wedding.

But the two recently became the subjects of romantic rumors, which were fueled by some of Perez's recent comments on Lee's Instagram photos.

Over the weekend, Perez appeared to compliment Lee in the comment section of an Instagram post on her page featuring a photo of the consulting manager posing in a sleek red dress, writing "Casual Wednesday? ... Pshh My goodness 📸📸📸📸."

Earlier this week, Lee shared another photo of herself, this time in a black leather jacket and matching crop top, alongside the caption, "the old Nat can't come to the phone right now. why? cause she's dead."

In response, Perez joked, " What's new Natalie's number? 🤭📲 I've been meaning to contact her about her car's extended warranty. 🚗."

Describing Perez during Wednesday's podcast episode, Lee said, "He's a very honest person. I feel like when I talk with him, what you see is what you get, if that makes sense? I also love his calm demeanor. I'm just like, 'Wow, every time I talk to you, I just feel a bit better and a bit more calm.' So yeah, he's a great guy."

Lee said she is not "actively dating" and is currently focused on herself, but noted that she is "exploring some things," later adding, "Stay tuned."

One thing Lee did confirm, however, is that she is not with someone from the Love is Blind cast.

"I'm friends with most of the men on the cast and I don't really see — I don't want to say this too soon — but I haven't really had a romantic connection with any of them, so nothing there for right now," she said.