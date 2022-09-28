'Love Is Blind' : Natalie and Deepti Have Been 'Lifting Up' Costars Danielle and Iyanna amid Their Divorces

Season 2 couples Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl, as well as Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced their divorces last month

By
Joelle Goldstein
Joelle Goldstein

Published on September 28, 2022 11:13 AM

Deepti Vempati and Natalie Lee may not have found everlasting love on Love Is Blind, but they did find something even better — long-lasting friendships.

Since season 2 of the series, and its recent three-part special Love Is Blind: After the Altar, premiered on Netflix, it has been clear that the bond between costars Deepti, Natalie, Iyanna McNeely and Danielle Ruhl was a special one.

Now that Iyanna and Danielle have both announced their divorces from Jarrette Jones and Nick Thompson, respectively, Deepti and Natalie exclusively tell PEOPLE that their friendship with their female costars has only strengthened.

"I think all we can do is show up for them and be supportive and be a shoulder to cry on or just to put their feelings out there. That's what friendship is," Deepti, 31, says of supporting their pals amid their divorces.

"We've really created such a unique bond with each other that nothing can break that. And we'll be there for them through anything," she continues. "So whatever it is that they need, we'll be there for them."

Adds Natalie, 30: "I think it's just lifting them up through the tough times. I couldn't imagine going through what they're going through in the public eye. We, I think, experienced a little bit of it, but ... going through a divorce with so many opinions out there [is hard]. So like Deepti said, all we can do is just be there for them."

Iyanna Jones, Deepti Vempati, Danielle Ruhl, Natalie Lee- Love Is Blind Reunion! Danielle Ruhl Has a Girls Night With Iyanna Jones and More After Divorce Filing
From left: Iyanna Jones, Deepti Vempati, Danielle Ruhl, and Natalie Lee. Danielle Ruhl/Instagram

Love Is Blind: After the Altar was released on Sept. 16. The three episodes are a reunion of sorts that catch up with the contestants following the show's events. However, as fans discovered, the episodes were filmed prior to the divorce announcements.

Danielle, 29, filed for divorce from Nick in August via the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. She later addressed the split on Instagram, saying the "emotions are still raw" but the "future is bright and I'm hopeful my next chapter will be the best one yet."

"I'll always care about Nick and appreciate our time together. As a wise woman said - choose yourself," she wrote at the time.

In his own post, Nick, 36, addressed having "feelings of anxiety and depression" as the split unfolded in the public eye. "I'm grateful for this experience, the learnings that came, and those yet to come," he wrote. "I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had. I'm optimistic for the future."

News of their split came the same week that Iyanna, 32, and Jarrette, 28 — who were the only other married couple from Love Is Blind's second season — also announced their divorce.

"While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay," they said in a joint statement. "Coming to this decision was far from easy and we always wish each other the absolute best."

In the wake of the splits, the women have reunited for a girls' night and have continued to be by each other's sides, as documented on social media.

Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson, Jarrette Jones, Iyanna McNeely
Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, and Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely. Adam Rose/Netflix (2)

Though they also walked away from the show single, Natalie and Deepti tell PEOPLE they have no regrets about the way things panned out in season 2.

"I don't have any regrets on how I handled things because I feel like I did the best I could with what I was given and in the situation that I was in," says Deepti, who decided at the altar not to marry fiancé Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee.

"I think [it was] just learning [to] give yourself more credit. We are stronger than we give ourselves credit for and that we can get through anything together," she continues. "And I always struggle with sharing my emotions or my struggles with people because I don't want to be a burden on others. But I'm learning that if you're going to share good memories with your friends and your family, you have to share the downs too. Because then they can help you in those burdens."

Adds Natalie, who walked away from her wedding to fiancé Shayne Jansen: "I don't have any regrets. It's been six months since we filmed After the Altar as well, and so there's been so much moving on and healing on my end, but I don't think that would've been possible if I hadn't done the things that I did throughout the show. And I also am trying to give myself grace for the decisions I made as well."

"I think it's really tough ... this was my real life and my real emotions and just a real relationship that really just played out publicly but also exploded publicly as well," she notes. "So I think it was definitely hard, but I can't live with regrets with what I did because I've learned so much and gained so much as well."

Love Is Blind can be streamed in full now on Netflix.

