'Love Is Blind' 's Nancy Opens Up About Being 'Blindsided' by Bartise — and Where They Stand Now

Love Is Blind's Nancy Rodriguez did not expect all the drama that unfolded on her wedding day to Bartise Bowden.

During the pair's season 3 wedding episode, fans watched as Nancy, 33, said "yes" to Bartise at the altar. But Bartise, 27, could not reciprocate those feelings, and ultimately said "no" to marrying the real estate investor.

After his decision, Nancy was visibly upset and walked out of the room. Bartise followed and hoped to speak with her privately — but the duo were interrupted by Nancy's angry mom. Bartise pleaded for her mom to give them a minute, and the two talked it out. But not long after, Nancy's mom and brother came back to give Bartise a piece of their mind and a heated exchange followed.

Despite the drama and getting her heart broken, Nancy tells PEOPLE exclusively that she has since moved on from Bartise and they are now "respectful" with each other.

"Right after the wedding, we took time apart," she says. "I think for me, you saw me, I was like, 'It's black and white. You said no. I'm out.' I had to do that to protect myself, because at that point I was so blindsided that I needed to process how did this happen?"

"Rewatching it, it was like, 'Oh, that's how it happened,'" she adds. "I would hope that Bartise and I could be friends at some point and later on in life, maybe in his 30s, we can be friends. But I don't see the benefit of us being friends at this point."

During their dramatic wedding, Nancy's mom repeatedly interrupted Nancy and Bartise's conversation. At one point, she even told Nancy, "This man is not ready for you, he's not ready for you who you are... cause you're too much for him."

Nancy's mom also called Bartise "stupid" as her distraught — and once-skeptical — younger brother cried over the outcome and told his mom, "I didn't want to be right [about this]!"

When they finally got a minute to themselves, Nancy admitted to Bartise, "I did not think you were gonna say no... you f---ing gaslit me."

Bartise countered her by noting, "I didn't know what I was gonna say coming into today... If I don't know, that's my answer." He later suggested they try rekindling their romance, but Nancy quickly shut that idea down.

"I chose you. You didn't choose me... How is that not black and white? I'm not gonna backtrack," she said, adding to cameras, "My heart is shattered, it's broken. He blindsided me... There's no point to love someone who doesn't love me."

Speaking to PEOPLE about her family's reaction, Nancy says, "My brother and Bartise were about the same age, so my brother got it. And when [Bartise] said no, I had to shut down my feelings and I even said to Bartise, 'It's okay.' Those were my first words when we got outside. So my mom and my brother fought the fight that I couldn't fight in that moment."

When asked if she has any regrets about her journey on Love Is Blind, Nancy says no — at least, for the most part.

"I think for me, the person I did the experience with was the person that I was supposed to be with and I wouldn't have changed that," she says. "So would I do this all over again? Absolutely. Would I do it with a 25-year-old? No, thank you."

For Bartise's part, he tells PEOPLE he had no regrets about his time on the show and views it all as a learning experience.

"I love my journey with Nancy because, especially watching it back and watching myself, kind of feeling embarrassed to have watched myself say some of the stuff that I said and ashamed of myself," he says. "I like that journey because I'm able to learn from it and grow from it."

Addressing Nancy's passionate family reaction, Bartise says he "absolutely understand[s] where they're coming from" and why they were so angry with him.

"I have a younger sister, so I would have the same emotions that they're having. However, I wanted me and Nancy to have that moment so I could explain to her everything that was going through my mind and my reasonings behind saying, 'I do not,'" he notes. "And her mom and her brother were not letting me do that. So I was getting very frustrated because that was me and Nancy's moment. That was our experience. That was the culmination of this whole Love Is Blind process for us, and they were getting in the way of that."

"But at the same time, I think their feelings were warranted because that's their baby girl," adds the senior analyst.

And though Bartise faced criticism during the season 3 reunion for moving on with a "tall blonde" days after his wedding, he also echoes Nancy's sentiments about where they currently stand today.

"Right now, we are, I would call [us] acquaintances," he shares. "Our depiction on Love Is Blind was very much a rollercoaster. It was up and down, and that's continued to be what it has been — but not romantic. So we've gone from friends to acquaintances, to no communication to disliking each other, back to friends, and right now, I would say we're acquaintances."

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is now streaming in full on Netflix.