'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Sends Message to Paul, Shares Videos of Their Relationship After Filming: 'So Special'

Love Is Blind's Micah Lussier is reminiscing on her time with Paul Peden.

On Instagram Tuesday, the Netflix personality, 27, penned a heartfelt message to her castmate and ex-fiancé, 29, alongside a black-and-white video collage of moments they shared throughout their time together.

"A glimpse into our relationship through our own lens after filming," Lussier began.

"Paul, I'll always be so thankful that you came into my life," she wrote. "We shared something so special together & no one will ever be able to replace that. No matter what I'll always love you."

She continued, "Sometimes we have to let go of what we thought was meant to be, and although it's difficult it's also an opportunity for growth."

Lussier then concluded her caption by expressing gratitude for viewers: "Thank you all for being a part of our journey."

Lussier and Peden recently starred on season 4 of the hit Netflix reality show where they got engaged but eventually parted ways.

Following the season 4 reunion this month, Lussier stopped by Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast to talk about her experience on the show, what went down at the reunion and where things stand with Peden.

Peden recently told TMZ that after he and Lussier tried dating following the show, she "f---s off to Europe with some random person."

"Paul's definitely out here making some claims," Lussier told Viall on last week's episode.

She continued, "It's already been made public that he moved on really quickly after our breakup with someone else in the cast. That's absolutely within his right. I was never angry about that. I'm not angry about that. And I went on this Europe trip that he's talking about a month after we had broken up, and that's my right too."

The environmental scientist recently revealed he tried dating castmate Wendi Kong after splitting up with Lussier. Kong got engaged to Jimmy Forde on Love Is Blind season 4, but producers chose not to follow their story after the pods.

But after everything Lussier has been through with Peden, though, she wants to keep their relationship cordial. "I have no intention of throwing him under the bus," she said. "And I hope he gives me the same respect."

Love Is Blind season 4 is now streaming in full on Netflix.