Love Is Blind's Micah Says Irina Deserves Respect and Claps Back at Zack: 'Who's Here for Fame?'

Micah Lussier is unimpressed by Love Is Blind castmate Zack Goytowski's accusation that she and his ex Irina Solomonova went on the Netflix dating experiment simply to amplify their public profiles

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on April 20, 2023 02:46 PM
Love is Blind Reunion Irina, Micah, Zack
Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix (3)

Love Is Blind's Micah Lussier isn't done defending herself or her friends.

Following Sunday's season 4 reunion, Lussier stopped by Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast to talk about her experience on the show, what went down at the reunion and where things stand with her castmates and ex-fiancé Paul Peden.

Peden, 29, recently told TMZ that after he and Lussier, 27, tried dating following the show she "f---s off to Europe with some random person."

"Paul's definitely out here making some claims," Lussier told Viall on Thursday's episode.

Paul, Micah in episode 403 of Love is Blind
Paul and Micah. Courtesy of Netflix

She continued, "It's already been made public that he moved on really quickly after our breakup with someone else in the cast. That's absolutely within his right. I was never angry about that. I'm not angry about that. And I went on this Europe trip that he's talking about month after we had broken up, and that's my right too."

The environmental scientist recently revealed he tried dating castmate Wendi Kong after splitting up with Lussier. Kong got engaged to Jimmy Forde on Love Is Blind season 4, but producers chose not to follow their story after the pods.

Micah, Irina in episode 404 of Love is Blind
Micah and Irina. Courtesy of Netflix

Lussier also told the former Bachelor star, 42, that she considers Irina Solomonova a friend again after the 26-year-old event planner expressed interest in Peden after he proposed to Lussier.

"At first like I took a massive step back because I was like, 'Damn, maybe everyone's right about this chick. What's going on?'" Lussier said.

"But I think we both kind of displayed immaturities," she admitted. "I think if I expect people to believe that I can grow and grow up, then I can give her that same respect."

RELATED VIDEO: Netflix Apologizes for 75-Minute Love Is Blind Season 4 Reunion Delay: 'We Are Incredibly Sorry'

Zack Goytowski dug into his ex-fiancée on Sunday's reunion, accusing her of going on Love Is Blind to raise her profile.

"To say someone's not there for the right reasons, like, you've plugged your Instagram just in this finale, just in this reunion, four different times," Lussier said on The Viall Files. "Like, who's here for fame? You're the one making all these videos, doing all this stuff. She's been on ghost mode for weeks."

During the reunion, Goytowski, 32, mentioned having "receipts" that he posted on his Instagram. "Be real with yourself," Lussier continued to Viall of Goytowski. "Maybe it's not why you came, but you're making it work."

Love Is Blind’s Zack Borrowed a Song From Band Ludo for Fiancée Irina — with the Band’s Permission
Netflix

Earlier in the episode, Lussier revealed she expected Peden to say "no" at the alter, saying she spent "pretty much spent the entire day" of her wedding in tears.

"In the days leading up to the wedding, there was like no reassurance at all on Paul's end," she said. "He was like, really back and forth. And I feel like if you're kind of back and forth on a relationship or a marriage, it's probably going to be a no."

Lussier claimed production put "so much pressure" on her and Peden to make the decision about whether or not they wanted to get married at the alter. "There was just so many emotions," Lussier said. "It did not feel good."

Viall asked Lussier what she thought of Peden the first time she saw him. "I think he's the hottest guy on the show, in my opinion," Lussier said.

However, Lussier was skeptical of his claims about his height. "He told me he was 6'2" in the pods," the marketing specialist said, admitting she wondered, "Where's the rest of him?" during their reveal.

After everything Lussier has been through with Peden, though, she wants to keep their relationship cordial. "I have no intention of throwing him under the bus," she added. "And I hope he gives me the same respect."

Love Is Blind season 4 is now streaming in full on Netflix.

