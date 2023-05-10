'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Says 'Everything Happens for a Reason' After Would-Be First Anniversary with Ex Paul

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden got engaged on season 4 of the Netflix hit but ultimately decided at the altar to go their separate ways

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is the Staff Editor of TV for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle helps oversee all things TV, and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians, America's Got Talent, Love Is Blind and Dancing with the Stars for her "work" responsibilities. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter, where she was co-nominated at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Magazine Article for feature cover story. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor's degree in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 10, 2023 03:09 PM
Love is Blind Season 4 Paul and Micah
Paul and Micah. Photo: Netflix

Micah Lussier may not have found her happily ever after with Paul Peden on Love Is Blind, but she has no regrets about her journey.

On Tuesday, just one day after what would've been her one-year wedding anniversary to Paul, Micah answered a series of questions from her followers on Instagram.

One fan was curious about how Micah viewed her time on the Netflix series and asked, "Knowing the outcome, would you do the show again?"

Though she ultimately didn't get married, Micah had a positive outlook about her time on Love Is Blind. "Yes. I believe everything happens for a reason," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Micah of Love Is Blind
Micah Lussier/instagram

Paul, 29, and Micah, 27, starred on season 4 of the hit Netflix reality show where they got engaged sight unseen. Throughout their journey, the pair were not on the same page when it came to their long-term goals.

Paul didn't like Micah's idea to "bounce back and forth" between Seattle and where she lives in Arizona. She also wasn't interested in living at Paul's current Seattle apartment, instead suggesting they get another place together. Eventually, they parted ways on their wedding day.

In a surprising twist, Micah shocked fans — and loved ones at the wedding ceremony — when she allowed Paul to answer first at the altar.

"I think as a viewer, it might seem like I was afraid of saying yes and him saying no. It was actually quite the opposite," she previously told PEOPLE. "I felt like if I said yes, he might feel like he had to and like he was backed in a corner. And I wanted him to answer for him."

She continued, "I wanted him to say yes or say no because it's what he felt was right in his heart. And I think the only way to do that, knowing him so well, was for him to go ahead and answer first."

Love is Blind Season 4
Micah and Paul on their wedding day. Netflix

At the season 4 reunion last month, Paul and Micah revealed they got back together shortly after failing to say "I do" at the altar. However, things only lasted for a few weeks before they called it quits once more.

"We did try dating. I think there was a little bit of a rocky foundation from everything that had happened since we didn't get married," Micah told PEOPLE. "I had moved back to Scottsdale, so we were trying to do long distance and I just don't think either of our hearts are fully in it anymore. I did always think that there was a chance we would maybe try things again down the road. But after everything that's come out, I think that's kind of not likely."

At the reunion, things also got heated between the former pair when Paul addressed his controversial comment that he couldn't see Micah as a mother. He explained that it wasn't "a reflection of what she was capable of," but more of an idea that he struggled to see them both as parents.

The comment made Micah feel "terrible," as she told the group, "I felt like it was the worst thing that could be said. I think because, you know, you would've been a great mom and he knew how important it was for me to be a mom. It's something that I've talked about since the pods, how important having family was to me."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Paul, Micah in episode 403 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Paul and Micah. Netflix

Despite the drama, Micah and Paul appear to be on good terms now. Late last month, Micah penned a heartfelt message to her ex-fiancé alongside a video collage of moments they shared together.

"Paul, I'll always be so thankful that you came into my life," she wrote. "We shared something so special together & no one will ever be able to replace that. No matter what I'll always love you."

She continued, "Sometimes we have to let go of what we thought was meant to be, and although it's difficult it's also an opportunity for growth."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

All four seasons of Love Is Blind are now streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Chase Chrisley, Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley Calls Fiancée Emmy Medders His 'Rock' in Loving Post
MAFS: Nicole Demands Answers from Chris About Their Marriage Ahead of 'Looming' Decision Day
'MAFS' : Nicole Wants Answers from Chris About Living Together — but He'd Rather 'Just Focus' on Decision Day
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
'Everyone' Around Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann 'Expects' Their Divorce to 'Get Really Bad': Source
Beverly Hills, CA - *** web embargo expires May 10th 6.49 pm pst 2023 ****EXCLUSIVE* Chase Sui's ex, Charles Melton, is seen with his arm around his new girlfriend Chloe Bennett while shopping in Beverly Hills. The Riverdale star was seen in loose parachute style pants and a long sleeved crew as he walked with his arm around the Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star. Melton was briefly linked to Chase Sui after his split from his Riverdale costar Camila Mendes. Pictured: Charles Melton BACKGRID USA 8 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
'Riverdale' 's Charles Melton and 'Dave' 's Chloe Bennet Have 'Been Quietly Dating for a Few Months': Source
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: Louie Ruelas -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Joe Gorga attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
'RHONJ' : Louie Ruelas Slams 'Devilishly Calculated' Joe Gorga and Compares Him to a 'Rat in the Street'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nick Thompson attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Danielle Ruhl arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
'Love Is Blind' 's Danielle Ruhl Calls Her 'Immature' Behavior Towards Ex Nick 'One of My Biggest Regrets'
Andy Cohen, Kim Zolciak
Andy Cohen Says Kim Zolciak-Biermann 'Seemed Very Much in Love' Ahead of Split: 'It's a Sad Thing'
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 407 of Never Have I Ever.
'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 Trailer Shows Devi's New Love Triangle and 'Banging' Senior Year
Bachelor Nation talent and more gathered ahead of the two-night season finale of "Bachelor in Paradise" at Ka'teen in Hollywood, California.
'Bachelor in Paradise''s Serene Russell and Brandon Jones End Engagement: 'Immensely Hard to Accept'
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are seen arriving outside the Post Malone concert at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Financial Woes Led to Divorce: 'It Was Way Too Much Pressure' (Source)
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
How Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Met 13 Years Ago: Her First Comment Was About His 'Tight Ass'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr-NIR0OWq7/ LPBW's Amy Roloff Enjoys Night Out with Husband Chris: 'Love Date Nights'
'Little People, Big World' 's Amy Roloff Enjoys 'Fun' Night Out with Husband Chris: 'Love Date Nights'
Former Love Is Blind Couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Reunite in Snuggly Snap
Former 'Love Is Blind' Couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson Reunite in Snuggly Snap
https://www.instagram.com/blisspoureetezadi/
'Love Is Blind' 's Zack Raves About Wife Bliss on First Wedding Anniversary: 'Everything I Was Looking for'
Premiere Of Sony Pictures Classics' "The Seagull" - Arrivals
Peter Gallagher and His Wife Celebrate 40-Year Anniversary: 'We Are Two Very Lucky, Grateful People'
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Will There Be a Season 2 of Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte' Series? What the Cast and Creators Have Said