'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Says 'Everything Happens for a Reason' After Would-Be First Anniversary with Ex Paul

Micah Lussier may not have found her happily ever after with Paul Peden on Love Is Blind, but she has no regrets about her journey.

On Tuesday, just one day after what would've been her one-year wedding anniversary to Paul, Micah answered a series of questions from her followers on Instagram.

One fan was curious about how Micah viewed her time on the Netflix series and asked, "Knowing the outcome, would you do the show again?"

Though she ultimately didn't get married, Micah had a positive outlook about her time on Love Is Blind. "Yes. I believe everything happens for a reason," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Paul, 29, and Micah, 27, starred on season 4 of the hit Netflix reality show where they got engaged sight unseen. Throughout their journey, the pair were not on the same page when it came to their long-term goals.

Paul didn't like Micah's idea to "bounce back and forth" between Seattle and where she lives in Arizona. She also wasn't interested in living at Paul's current Seattle apartment, instead suggesting they get another place together. Eventually, they parted ways on their wedding day.

In a surprising twist, Micah shocked fans — and loved ones at the wedding ceremony — when she allowed Paul to answer first at the altar.

"I think as a viewer, it might seem like I was afraid of saying yes and him saying no. It was actually quite the opposite," she previously told PEOPLE. "I felt like if I said yes, he might feel like he had to and like he was backed in a corner. And I wanted him to answer for him."

She continued, "I wanted him to say yes or say no because it's what he felt was right in his heart. And I think the only way to do that, knowing him so well, was for him to go ahead and answer first."

At the season 4 reunion last month, Paul and Micah revealed they got back together shortly after failing to say "I do" at the altar. However, things only lasted for a few weeks before they called it quits once more.

"We did try dating. I think there was a little bit of a rocky foundation from everything that had happened since we didn't get married," Micah told PEOPLE. "I had moved back to Scottsdale, so we were trying to do long distance and I just don't think either of our hearts are fully in it anymore. I did always think that there was a chance we would maybe try things again down the road. But after everything that's come out, I think that's kind of not likely."

At the reunion, things also got heated between the former pair when Paul addressed his controversial comment that he couldn't see Micah as a mother. He explained that it wasn't "a reflection of what she was capable of," but more of an idea that he struggled to see them both as parents.

The comment made Micah feel "terrible," as she told the group, "I felt like it was the worst thing that could be said. I think because, you know, you would've been a great mom and he knew how important it was for me to be a mom. It's something that I've talked about since the pods, how important having family was to me."

Despite the drama, Micah and Paul appear to be on good terms now. Late last month, Micah penned a heartfelt message to her ex-fiancé alongside a video collage of moments they shared together.

"Paul, I'll always be so thankful that you came into my life," she wrote. "We shared something so special together & no one will ever be able to replace that. No matter what I'll always love you."

She continued, "Sometimes we have to let go of what we thought was meant to be, and although it's difficult it's also an opportunity for growth."

