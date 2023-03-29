'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Apologizes for 'Emotional Immaturity' on Season 4: 'I Will Grow from It'

As Micah turned off her Instagram comments following Love Is Blind's first five episodes, she said, "I hope you understand that I am taking accountability privately"

By
Published on March 29, 2023 10:40 AM
Micah in season 4 of Love is Blind
Photo: Monty Brinton/Netflix

Micah Lussier has issued apologies for her behavior on Love Is Blind season 4 — and now she's apologizing to viewers.

In a statement on her Instagram, Micah owned up to what some fans have called mean girl behavior. "I have apologized privately to the people that were hurt on the show by my hands," she wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday. "I would like to apologize publicly. An emotional immaturity was shown and I will grow from it."

Micah added, "To the viewers I've hurt. I'm sorry I've triggered so many of you with my behavior. Seeing that person on the screen would make me feel the same anger."

Love Is Blind’s Micah Apologizes for ‘Emotional Immaturity’ on Season 4: ‘I Will Grow From It’
Micah Lussier Instagram

Micah continued to share why she's turned off her Instagram comments for now. "I am doing my best to protect my mental health (deserved or not). It has always been something I've struggled with, and I know I can not better myself if I'm more unwell mentally."

She concluded, "I hope you understand that I am taking accountability privately."

Micah, Paul in episode 405 of Love is Blind
Courtesy of Netflix

The statement comes after Micah and Irina Solomonova were flagged as bullies on the series when the pair appeared to ally against the other women. During the pods stage, Micah and Irina — who has not yet addressed the backlash — joked about other tearful contestants.

In episodes when the participants had the chance to interact with each other in the real world, Micah's behavior sparked even more criticism from viewers.

After connecting with Kwame in the pods, Micah found closure during a conversation with him. But many viewers found the moment entirely too flirty between Micah and Kwame — who were both engaged to other people. Kwame also received online hate for his involvement.

Micah, Irina in episode 404 of Love is Blind
Courtesy of Netflix

However, Micah previously told PEOPLE she wasn't ever intending to open a door with Kwame again. "I think the way that I interact with people could come off as flirty, which I totally understand, but in reality, that's how I am, that's how I act," she said. "I want to stay genuine to who I am. I'm not going to put on a show and be stiff, I was myself."

Micah added, "The only regret I would have is causing anyone else pain or causing their relationship issues. That's something that I would regret and hope that it didn't cause any issues."

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are now streaming on Netflix, with new episodes dropping on Fridays.

