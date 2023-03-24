'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Was 'Never' into the Guy She Rejected After Their Pod Split — She's Just 'Flirty'

Warning: This post contains spoilers about Love Is Blind season 4 on Netflix.

Love Is Blind's Micah is setting the record straight.

The 27-year-old marketing manager exclusively tells PEOPLE that she has no regrets about rejecting Kwame in the pods to pursue a relationship with Paul on season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show.

"I personally know that when I chose Paul in the pods, I did not waver on that," she says. "I never had an interest in Kwame going forward."

Netflix

However, she understands that viewers may have had the wrong impression due to her body language during her first face-to-face conversations with Kwame in Mexico.

"I think the way that I interact with people could come off as flirty, which I totally understand, but in reality, that's how I am, that's how I act," she shares. "I want to stay genuine to who I am. I'm not going to put on a show and be stiff, I was myself."

She adds, "The only regret I would have is causing anyone else pain or causing their relationship issues. That's something that I would regret and hope that it didn't cause any issues."

Micah appeared thrilled to meet Kwame in the real world for the first time in Mexico despite ending their relationships in the pods.

"Seeing Kwame, I think he's super handsome and I think he's just as wonderful as I imagined," she shared.

He noted, "I feel like me and Micah have this thing so beyond what our physical appearance was. Micah could be the strangest looking being on earth and I still would have been encapsulated by her presence. She's really beautiful ... I'm attracted to her, I'm sorry."

She was equally impressed, telling him that his appearance and personality "fits like a little glove" — unlike her fiancé.

Despite their connection, Micah reiterated that she only wanted him to find happiness, saying, "I really do care about you as a person and the connection we made. I still think about you, I hope the best for you. I just want you to be so happy. I hope that Chelsea is a person who makes you happy.

He responded by telling her that she had the "best heart."

The pair also discussed the abrupt ending to their relationship with Micah. "We both did have really strong feelings for each other," she said, and he added, "That s--- wasn't easy."

Micah justified the breakup and told him that wasn't because she didn't want him," she explained, "It was me saying I needed to think and make sure I was making the right decision for both of us. I think there is a very good chance I could have been you 'til the end because you gave me so much reassurance and you made me feel so strong."

Regardless, Kwame was hurt by her actions and claimed that maybe he was meant to be with his fiancée Chelsea all along. He said, "We're supposed to walk out of here with our real connection and that's what happened."

Things took a turn for the pair when Micah toasted to "a shot for a failed proposal," which upset Kwame, so he pulled her away for another conversation. She claimed that she was not being "malicious" when she made the comment, adding, "I would never say something negative towards you."

After observing their flirty conversation from across the pool, Chelsea declared she didn't want to be at the party any longer and just wanted to "go home."

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are now streaming on Netflix.