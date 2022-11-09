'Love Is Blind' 's Matt Admits He Was 'Looking for an Out' During Pre-Wedding Fights with Colleen

This post contains spoilers from the season 3 finale of Love Is Blind.

It wasn't entirely smooth sailing to the altar for Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed.

The Love Is Blind season 3 couple faced several challenges along their journey and both appeared to be unsure of their final decision up until just minutes before their "I do's". However, much to Colleen's surprise, love ultimately proved to be enough for marriage and the duo both said "yes" to each other at the altar.

Though their romance did not always seem certain, Matt, 28, exclusively tells PEOPLE what ultimately changed to make him give Colleen, 26, a resounding "yes" on their wedding day.

"Obviously there were a lot of conversations that you guys didn't see," he notes. "Going through those, I'm glad that we did go through those little stir-ups though because it allowed us to learn how we handle certain things."

"If I could take anything back, it would be not run away from that stuff," he continues, referencing his scenes in Malibu and Dallas, where he got into a fight with Colleen and instantly began packing his bags and saying he was "done" with the relationship.

"That was something that we kind of came to — 'Don't run away when something happens' — and I felt like I was kind of looking for an out," he shares. "Leading up to it, even after the aquarium scene, we had a lot of conversations that you guys didn't see, about if we really wanted to do this, and we knew we loved each other. We saw so much potential, and it was just on the day of, we still didn't know. But when I saw her walking down the aisle, I was like, 'Listen, we've got too much potential. This is such a great moment. We are meant for each other.' So we just had to do it. Can't pass it up."

Colleen shares similar sentiments, admitting to PEOPLE that she and Matt were "so in love" but "we were having conflicts and that's what I was questioning, 'Is love enough?'"

"You see me toy with that question throughout the season, and same thing with him," she explains. "We knew that we had these immense feelings for each other, but marriage is a very serious thing and we're not taking this lightly... we were just going with how we felt and with our gut feeling. And at the end of the day, yes, love is enough for me and Matt. And as soon as I saw him crying and snorting down the aisle, I knew that that was my person."

Matt and Colleen. Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Matt and Colleen's relationship was tested early on when a then-engaged Colleen was captured flirting at the pool with fellow engaged star Cole Barnett during their group getaway in Malibu.

The pair had initially connected in the pods but got engaged to other people, and when they met for the first time in person, Cole said Colleen was her type physically, and she, in turn, admitted that Cole was someone "I'd go for in the 'real world.'" Matt eventually found out about the exchange, and the two had a major blowout in Malibu that resulted in him saying he was "done."

Later in the season, Matt became angry when Colleen stayed out late with the girls and he didn't know where she was. Fellow star Bartise Bowden had to console Matt, as he angrily packed his bags in anticipation of leaving Colleen for good.

Again, the couple worked it out and appeared to be ready for marriage. But things became uncertain once more just days before the wedding when Colleen revealed during their aquarium date that she wasn't sure if love was "enough" for marriage.

Speaking on those challenges, Colleen says, "With me and Matt, there was never any trust issues. With the whole Cole situation, there was more that was said in terms of me saying, 'There's a reason why me and Cole didn't work out, there's a reason why me and Matt are together, and there's a reason why Cole and Zanab were together.'"

Colleen Reed. Courtesy of Netflix

The ballet dancer and digital public relations strategist adds, "I tried to explain that to Matt, but that was one of my challenges is communicating in conflict and it got messed up and then it turned into a game of telephone. So it was more about how we deal with conflict and how I gain a backbone and shut things down then be too nice than trust for us."

Since tying the knot in June 2021, Matt says he and Colleen have had to adjust to newlywed life.

"You learn a lot. Getting out of the show and the whole atmosphere, you learn a lot about each other," says the private charter sales executive. "It kind of started off rough right when we got out of it... in the sense of knowing that you just got married. So now you've got to take your schedule and incorporate her scheduling. You've got to blend them together."

"And if you have certain things you like to do on the weekends, sometimes you can't do them anymore. So just learning how to kind of mesh like that was tough at the very beginning... it's just learning how to incorporate each other into your daily lives," he adds. "But at this point, we're as good as we've ever been."

Colleen also feels strongly that she wouldn't a change a thing about their love story — except for that one moment in the pool with Cole.

"Everything happens for a reason and me and Matt found each other, so I don't wish that I did anything differently with Matt," she says. "We were very transparent with each other and I'm proud of us for being so open and honest."

"The only thing would be definitely shutting down that conversation with Cole in the pool because I love [Zanab] so much," she adds. "So yeah, I wish I would do that conversation differently."

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is now streaming in full on Netflix.