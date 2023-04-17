'Love Is Blind' 's Marshall Says Jackie's Video Accusations 'Felt Unnecessary' During Reunion (Exclusive)

Marshall Glaze admits he felt "blindsided" by the accusations made by his ex-fiancée Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds on the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
and
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Published on April 17, 2023 01:40 PM

Marshall Glaze is speaking out after his ex-fiancée Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds accused him of mistreating her off camera.

Following the live reunion taping of the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion, Marshall, 27, exclusively told PEOPLE that he felt Jackie's allegations were unwarranted.

"It definitely felt unnecessary, but that's what happens when you deal with volatile [people] or volatility," he explained. "You get blindsided by some stuff."

The television personality revealed that it was "very difficult" to set the record straight after watching the pre-taped interview with Jackie and new boyfriend Josh Demas because "it's all dumped on you at once."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Jackie, Marshall in episode 406 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Marshall and Jackie. Netflix

After learning one day before the reunion that his ex wouldn't attend, Marshall admitted he struggled with her decision.

"You spend a lot of time building up to the moment and you expend a lot of mental energy, a lot of mental jumping jabs, and I've been tired, I've been anxious," he shared. "I've had my own mental issues with it. Just anxiety and not being able to sleep. It's been difficult. And so for that to be just dumped on me was like, Wow, really? But I understand."

He added, "I'm a very understanding person and all that I can do is just give people grace for their decisions and for their mental health and their instabilities."

During the special, Marshall admitted he took it somewhat personally Jackie and her boyfriend Josh Demas opted not to attend the taping because they weren't there "to defend themselves" and he was only able to present his side of the story. "For the second time in this experience, I have been slighted. One at the altar and now at the reunion," he said, though Vanessa suggested he consider Jackie's own "feelings and why she's not here."

In a pre-taped interview, Jackie detailed why she broke things off with Marshall.

Love Is Blind. Jackie in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023 Love Is Blind. Marshall in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023
Marshall and Jackie. Netflix

"It happened off camera when we were filling out the marriage certificate," Jackie said. "He had called me a derogatory name and we fought about it and he left for three days. I think what it was, it was a bad joke. It was one of those where we were joking, but it just came off as bad."

Marshall later told co-host Vanessa Lachey during the live portion of the reunion that "there's a difference between joking with someone and being able to move on from it if there is a pressure point." He also owned up to telling Jackie, "You got a strong jawline. I mean, like, you could've been a man for all I know," though he claimed that wasn't the aforementioned derogatory comment.

Vanessa, 42, also questioned whether Jackie still had her engagement ring from Marshall. Jackie confirmed that she did, and she suspected Marshall wanted it back because "he wanted to propose to another castmate."

RELATED VIDEO: Netflix Apologizes for 75-Minute Love Is Blind Season 4 Reunion Delay: 'We Are Incredibly Sorry'

In spite of everything, Jackie previously told PEOPLE she only has one "regret" from her love journey on the Netflix reality series.

"What I did was right for me. I was simple. Well, I was simple in the breakup, but maybe I wasn't as simple in the relationship," she said. "But I don't have no regrets. The only regret I do have is I didn't have that final conversation with Josh in the pods. That's the only thing I regret."

As for Marshall, he previously revealed to PEOPLE that he has no regrets about what unfolded between him and Jackie.

"Looking back on it, I definitely don't have any regrets. Everything happened for a reason," he said. "And I have no ill will or wish harm on anyone. Life is too short to go about holding grudges or anything, so with that being said, I don't have any feelings towards Josh or Jackie being together. If that's truly what makes them happy, great for them. Obviously was not the best choice for me. And I'm definitely grateful for the experience, nonetheless."

All 4 seasons of Love Is Blind are now streaming on Netflix.

