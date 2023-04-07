'Love Is Blind' : Marshall Has 'No Ill Will' Toward Jackie — and Has 'Been in Communication' with Josh

"Life is too short to go about holding grudges or anything," Marshall tells PEOPLE

By Joelle Goldstein
and
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on April 7, 2023 10:30 AM
Love Is Blind. Jackie in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023 Love Is Blind. Marshall in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023
Photo: Netflix

Warning: This post contains spoilers about season 4 of Netflix's Love Is Blind.

Marshall Glaze is rolling with the punches.

The Love Is Blind season 4 star's journey ended in heartbreak. He had a turbulent journey with Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds since exiting the pods, resulting in multiple intense arguments.

Jackie, 27, even skipped out on her wedding dress fitting to reconnect with her second choice Josh Demas over coffee. They agreed to be together after Josh, 31, confessed his love for her. She then broke off her engagement with Marshall.

"Looking back on it, I definitely don't have any regrets," Marshall, 27, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "Everything happened for a reason. And I have no ill will or wish harm on anyone. Life is too short to go about holding grudges or anything."

"I don't have any feelings towards Josh or Jackie being together. If that's truly what makes them happy, great for them," he continues. "Obviously, was not the best choice for me. And I'm definitely grateful for the experience, nonetheless."

In fact, Marshall reveals he has "been in communication" with Josh.

Love is Blind. (L to R) Jackie, Josh
Netflix

"I feel like Josh is definitely one of those who, in the men's lounge, I feel like I gravitated towards. And I think back to those interactions, and that good outweighs the bad," he says. "And so, I put that first and forget the rest. Water under the bridge."

However, Marshall does admit, "That may change once we see what's really said in some of these episodes. But still, regardless, I definitely don't have any issue with Josh."

And through it all, Jackie told PEOPLE she only has one "regret" from her love journey on the Netflix reality series.

"What I did was right for me. I was simple. Well, I was simple in the breakup, but maybe I wasn't as simple in the relationship," she said. "But I don't have no regrets. The only regret I do have is I didn't have that final conversation with Josh in the pods. That's the only thing I regret."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Jackie, Marshall in episode 406 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Netflix

Love Is Blind season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, with the season finale dropping April 14 followed by a live reunion special on April 16.

