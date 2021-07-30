The reality star said that he has "moved on" from the Netflix series

Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Says 'a Myriad of Reasons' Led to Him Not Joining the Reunion Special

Mark Cuevas is sharing the real reason behind his absence from the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special.

Responding to a fan's comment on one of his Instagram posts Thursday, the 27-year-old reality star revealed that there were several factors that led to him not appearing.

"Don't believe everything you see on TV," Cuevas wrote. "We didn't join the reunion for a myriad of reasons. We are focused on being the best parents we can for our son."

"I stand by what I've said in the past about those situations and have moved on from LIB. Thank you," he added.

The reunion premiered on Netflix Wednesday. While Cuevas was absent for the occasion — which culminated in a dual wedding anniversary party for Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett — Cuevas' ex-fiancée, Jessica Batten, was present for the three-part special.

Batten, in fact, addressed rumors regarding Cuevas' alleged infidelity with some of the other Love Is Blind women.

"He had been fooling me the entire time," she claimed to the group. "I hope he now commits and doesn't continue to step out."

After Batten left him at the altar during the show's first season finale, Cuevas moved on with Aubrey Rainey. The pair announced their engagement in November 2020 and welcomed their son, Ace, in April.

"Tears of joy and excitement that our baby boy made it healthy and happy," Cuevas told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "Let the sleepless nights begin!"

Cuevas also recently launched a fitness app, Meta Training Athletics.