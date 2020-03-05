Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Denies Having a Girlfriend While Filming the Show: 'I Was Single'

Love Is Blind‘s Mark Cuevas is setting the record straight.

The reality star appeared on the Be There in Five podcast and addressed rumors that he was secretly in a relationship while filming the hit Netflix dating show.

“I did not have a girlfriend the whole time,” he said. “I was single before [going on the show]. Now, being a single man, you’re single, you’re doing your thing. I’d never had a girlfriend before.”

“Where was the time to be in a relationship during the experience?” he added.

Cuevas fell in love with fellow contestant Jessica Batten during the experiment — which saw singles date and get engaged without ever seeing each other — but their relationship crumbled after they met in person and moved in together. Come wedding day, Batten said “I don’t” at the altar.

The fitness trainer, 26, said he believes the confusion surrounding his relationship status comes from the nearly two-year gap between the time when the show was filmed and when it aired.

“I never had a girlfriend during — I had a girlfriend after the experience. I will say that,” he said. “This is way after the experience, a couple months. I was still figuring out what the hell happened, and then I jumped into a relationship, you do that.”

So what’s his current relationship status? Cuevas is proudly single.

“We ended up breaking up before the show came out,” he said of his post-show relationship. “No hard feelings, it just didn’t work out.”

Cuevas said Love Is Blind taught him to appreciate the lessons he is able to learn from each relationship.

“Anybody you date, they teach you so much,” he said. “I’m thankful for Jess, I’m thankful for all of my past relationships. I just take that in stride.”

The entire first season of Love Is Blind is streaming on Netflix now.