"Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of Covid-19, but that’s over now," Lauren "LC" Chamblin said in a statement to PEOPLE

Love Is Blind 's LC Splits from Mark After Reddit User Claims He Was Dating Another Woman

Love Is Blind's Lauren "LC" Chamblin have called it quits with castmate Mark Cuevas shortly after rekindling their romance.

Chamblin revealed on Reddit over the weekend that she had been dating Cuevas since early May, but ended things after a user on the website claimed that Cuevas was seeing someone else in a post titled, "My close friend's co-worker is dating Mark!!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the post, a Reddit user had shared a picture of what appeared to be Cuevas on a date with another woman.

"This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I’ve been dating mark since the beginning of May....🤔😤," Chamblin commented. "Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind. Feel free to DM me on Instagram if you would like more information!"

The Georgia native added that she split with Cuevas after seeing the post, writing, "But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar. 🙃🙌🏼"

Image zoom Lauren "LC" Chamblin Netflix

Chamblin confirmed the split to PEOPLE in a statement, saying, "Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of Covid-19, but that’s over now."

"The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option," she continued.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Cuevas denied that he was in an exclusive relationship with Chamblin while they were together.

"I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself," he said. "I wish her the absolute best."

Image zoom Mark Cuevas Netflix

Shortly after Chamblin announced the split on Reddit, Jessica Batten — who ended up leaving Cuevas at the altar on Love Is Blind — also addressed the cheating allegation against the fitness trainer.

She responded to the claim after an Instagram user alleged Cuevas had cheated during the production of Love Is Blind, commenting under a post, "Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show. Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix."

"Wow," Batten responded, as captured by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs. "News to me, I only know about one."

Cuevas' rep emphatically denied the allegation.

“While Mark was on the show, he was fully committed to the LIB process and to Jessica,” his rep tells PEOPLE.

Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Speed & Cameron Hamilton Share How Their Relationship Has Evolved Since 'Love Is Blind'

Cuevas briefly dated Chamblin while the two were in their respective pods on Love Is Blind, however Chamblin broke things off with him and he eventually chose Batten as his top pick.

While Cuevas popped the question to Batten on the show, she ultimately turned him down on their wedding day, citing their 10-year age difference as a factor in her decision.