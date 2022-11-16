'Love Is Blind' 's Cameron Hamilton Celebrates Wife Lauren's Birthday — and Their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Four years after meeting on season 1 of Love Is Blind, Cameron wrote to Lauren on her 35th birthday: "I'm grateful for you every day, rain or shine. You light up this world"

Published on November 16, 2022 02:05 PM
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton have two reasons to celebrate!

The pair — who met on season 1 of Love Is Blind marked their fourth wedding anniversary and Lauren's 35th birthday on social media.

"Happy birthday, my love!" Cameron wrote on Instagram Wednesday alongside a video of some of their cutest and cuddliest couple moments.

"I'm grateful for you every day, rain or shine. You light up this world," he continued. "The last four years together have been a gift. I threw away the receipt, so we've got to keep each other 😁 Happy anniversary, baby!

Lauren took to Instagram to toast "4 years into forever with you Mr. Hamilton ❤️"

She captioned a carousel of images: "I'm so much better because of it! I love you to the moon and back! Forever my Clyde #MinusThePowPow Happy Anniversary Baby! 🎉🍾💍"

The Hanging with the Hamiltons co-host also shared her 32-year-old husband's post (complete with a happy-crying bunny cartoon) on her Instagram Story.

She also wrote her own birthday-themed post about being happy and "grateful" to be "Grown AF!"

"I don't know how you do it Lord but, each year we get better and better despite the circumstances. I've learned not to lean on my own understanding but to lean on your word and your love! I use to be so afraid of my 30s but I feel like life is just starting to get good! I can't wait to see what the next 30 will look like! I know God is gonna continue to blow my mind! #thebestisyettocome"

Though the couple's love story wasn't seen by viewers until February 2020, they became engaged and tied the knot all within a month of knowing each other while filming the Netflix reality series in 2018.

Lauren opened up on Instagram this past August about marriage and the hard work it requires.

She wrote alongside a sweet video of her and Cameron: "Marriage is hard. It requires willingness and work. An unselfish version of yourself that prioritizes partnership. It can be tough enough behind close doors… let alone a very public relationship that comes with public opinions. Although things aren't always butterflies and sunshine ALL the time… there have been many-a-times when you were my light in darkness!"

She added, "Love u Mr. Hamilton!"

In June 2021, the pair spoke about about the constant pressure from the public to have children.

"People every day pressure us about having a baby. When are we going to have a baby? That sort of thing," Cameron shared. "It's unfortunate because I know other couples are met with that same sort of pressure, and there's couples out there that can't get pregnant or don't want to."

Cameron added, "We've talked about wanting to have kids on our own timeline. It can be tough to just reorient the focus back to just us versus what everyone else has to say."

Lauren Speed, Cameron Hamilton
Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lauren and Cameron are not the only couple from season 1 to remain married. Amber Pike and Matt Barnett also celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Nov. 14.

Season 3 of Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.

