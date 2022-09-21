'Love Is Blind' 's Kyle Abrams Dishes on His New OnlyFans After Split from Deepti Vempati

After the reality star ended his engagement with Shaina Hurley over spiritual disagreements, he tells PEOPLE he's not shy about joining the adult site because "the religious people already hate me"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on September 21, 2022 03:58 PM
Photo: Kyle Abrams/Instagram

Kyle Abrams is exploring a new way to connect with people after Love Is Blind.

The Netflix star, 30, is now on OnlyFans, and he's explaining his thinking behind starting the account in a chat with PEOPLE.

"I post pictures [on Instagram] and people are like, 'Oh that's disgusting.' Right? Certain pictures," he says. As a result, Abrams decided that launching a new account on the monetized adult site might give him more options. "Okay, then I'll put it on OnlyFans so you don't have to see it, and then people that want to can see it."

Kyle Abrams/Instagram

He admits he wondered before signing up for his new social account: "Do you think people will get mad if I'm on OnlyFans?"

But it's not the first time Abrams has sparked a strong reaction. He got Shaina Hurley on season 2 of Love Is Blind, but the pair quickly ended their relationship because Abrams did not subscribe to Hurley's traditional Christian beliefs.

Since his spirituality debates with Hurley have played out on screens, the construction worker decided, "The religious people ... already hate me. So I got that."

That's not the audience Abrams is trying to reach anyway, and he affirms, "A lot of people, I think, will love it. I get a lot of requests."

On Wednesday, Abrams uploaded a link to the OnlyFans page via his Instagram Story. Along with it, he appeared half-dressed, and filmed himself putting on a shirt.

But Abrams does one have instant no-no as to what he will share: "I wouldn't do a nude."

Deepti Vempati/Instagram

Abrams' decision to promote his OnlyFans comes just days after he announced his split from fellow another Love Is Blind season 2 alum Deepti Vempati.

The pair began dating after the show (Vempati was engaged to Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee but decided not to marry him in the season 2 finale). Their relationship was only revealed in September as part of Netflix's After the Altar special, though by the time it aired, they'd gone their separate ways.

"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today," he wrote in on Instagram Monday. "Since After the Altar was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer."

"I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit," he concluded.

Vempati issued her own statement on Tuesday. "Kyle and I couldn't share these memories over the past year but they were part of my life that I want to share with you all," she captioned a slideshow of video and images with Abrams. "We are now walking different paths. Thank you to everyone for your continued love and support 🤍"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ahead of the premiere of Love Is Blind season 3 on Oct. 19, seasons 1 and 2 can be streamed in full on Netflix.

