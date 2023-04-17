Kyle Abrams didn't find his forever on Love Is Blind season 2, but he hasn't given up on love.

The reality star, 30, announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Deleanos Financial Vice President Tania Deleanos, on Monday.

"In order for the perfect proposal, I knew there were two important acts I had to perform," Abrams told E! News. "One was surprise her with having both of our families there all whilst having their exact locations on her phone and two, hire the most authentic Mariachi band in Chicago."

Deleanos said she "loved everything about the way Kyle proposed" on April 11 and called the Mariachi band he hired "absolutely perfect!" Abrams popped the question at Room 1520 in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood with a custom platinum ring from Plum Diamonds.

Abrams proposed to Shaina Hurley in the pods on season 2 of the Netflix dating show, but the two didn't make it to the altar. Hurley, 33, has since married Christos Lardakis.

Abrams and castmate Deepti Vempati gave their relationship a shot last year after she rejected Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee at the altar on season 2. Vempati, 32, and Abrams' romance didn't go the distance, though. Abrams posted in September that he and the I Choose Myself author "decided to go our separate ways in early summer."

At the same time, Abrams announced he had "embarked on a new relationship." He and Deleanos made their romance Instagram official in November.

Abrams admitted to The List in September that he found dating "annoying" and "awkward" after going on Love Is Blind.

"[I'm] also like, 'Is this person just intrigued in the moment, and will it fade?'" he wondered. "Are they really going to get to know me for me? Are they just curious to see what my life is like and then not be genuine?" It's tricky."

But his desire to get married never faded. "That's always been my goal," Abrams said. "I've been excited to get married, and I've been saying that a lot lately."

