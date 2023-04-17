'Love Is Blind' Season 2's Kyle Abrams Is Engaged to Girlfriend Tania Deleanos

The Netflix star revealed in September that he had "embarked on a new relationship" after dating castmate Deepti Vempati

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on April 17, 2023 01:40 PM
Kyle Abrams and Tania Leanos
Photo: Kyle Abrams/Instagram

Kyle Abrams didn't find his forever on Love Is Blind season 2, but he hasn't given up on love.

The reality star, 30, announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Deleanos Financial Vice President Tania Deleanos, on Monday.

"In order for the perfect proposal, I knew there were two important acts I had to perform," Abrams told E! News. "One was surprise her with having both of our families there all whilst having their exact locations on her phone and two, hire the most authentic Mariachi band in Chicago."

Deleanos said she "loved everything about the way Kyle proposed" on April 11 and called the Mariachi band he hired "absolutely perfect!" Abrams popped the question at Room 1520 in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood with a custom platinum ring from Plum Diamonds.

Abrams proposed to Shaina Hurley in the pods on season 2 of the Netflix dating show, but the two didn't make it to the altar. Hurley, 33, has since married Christos Lardakis.

deepti
SER BAFFO/NETFLIX

Abrams and castmate Deepti Vempati gave their relationship a shot last year after she rejected Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee at the altar on season 2. Vempati, 32, and Abrams' romance didn't go the distance, though. Abrams posted in September that he and the I Choose Myself author "decided to go our separate ways in early summer."

RELATED VIDEO: Love Is Blind Stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams Are No Longer Dating

At the same time, Abrams announced he had "embarked on a new relationship." He and Deleanos made their romance Instagram official in November.

Abrams admitted to The List in September that he found dating "annoying" and "awkward" after going on Love Is Blind.

Kyle Abrams
Kyle Abrams/Instagram

"[I'm] also like, 'Is this person just intrigued in the moment, and will it fade?'" he wondered. "Are they really going to get to know me for me? Are they just curious to see what my life is like and then not be genuine?" It's tricky."

But his desire to get married never faded. "That's always been my goal," Abrams said. "I've been excited to get married, and I've been saying that a lot lately."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related Articles
Love Is Blind. Jackie in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023 Love Is Blind. Marshall in Season 4 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Marshall Says Jackie's Video Accusations 'Felt Unnecessary' During Reunion (Exclusive)
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Is 'Blessed' to Get Second Chance at Love with Fiance David: 'Time to Plan a Wedding'
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Is 'Blessed' to Get Second Chance at Love: 'Time to Plan a Wedding'
Alexandra Jarvis Sergio wedding credit bottega 53/@bottega53
'Selling the OC' Star Alexandra Jarvis on Her 'Sexy' and 'Very Couture' Custom Wedding Dress (Exclusive)
Indio, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny show some PDA at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny Seen Together at Coachella: 'They Looked Very Cozy,' Says Source (Exclusive)
Love is Blind Season 4
'Love Is Blind' 's Tiffany Says 'Biggest Hurdle' in Marriage with Brett Was Adjusting to Life in Different City
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Inspired Him to Want Marriage, Kids: 'I Was Just Not Ready'
Love is Blind Season 4
'Love Is Blind' : Jackie and Josh Give Relationship Update as Marshall Feels 'Slighted' They Skipped Reunion
Love is Blind Season 4
'Love Is Blind' 's Micah Would Have Said 'Yes' to Marrying Paul: 'I Needed to Know He Did It For Him'
Love Is Blind’s Zack Borrowed a Song From Band Ludo for Fiancée Irina — with the Band’s Permission
'Love Is Blind' 's Zack Addresses Irina During Live Reunion: 'You Went on This Show to Get Famous'
Jen and Rishi 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way
'90 Day' : Jen Slams Rishi's 'Bulls---' as He Reveals His Family Has Found '2 or 3' Arranged Marriage Prospects
Love is Blind. (L to R) Chelsea, Kwame in episode 407 of Love is Blind.
Netflix Apologizes for 75-Minute 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Reunion Delay: 'We Are Incredibly Sorry'
The Ultimatum: Queer Love Key Art
Netflix's 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Teaser Sees 5 LGBTQ Couples Face a Relationship 'Crossroads'
Josh D. and Jackie in season 4 of Love is Blind.
'Love Is Blind' Stars Jackie and Josh Skip Season 4 Live Reunion
Kwame Appiah
'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea Says Meeting Kwame's Mom Was 'a Beautiful First Experience' but 'There's Room to Grow'
Love is Blind. (L to R) Jackie, Josh
'Love Is Blind' 's Jackie Reveals She Has Moved in with Josh After Marshall Split: 'We're Starting Our Life'
Love is Blind. (L to R) Tiffany, Brett in episode 408 of Love is Blind.
Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Live Reunion Delayed Over 45 Minutes Due to 'Issue with the Livestream'