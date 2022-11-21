'Love Is Blind' 's Kyle Abrams Goes Instagram Official with Tania Leanos After Deepti Vempati Split 

Kyle Abrams is introducing the world to his new love.

The Love Is Blind star, 30, confirmed his new relationship with Tania Leanos on Instagram Saturday. Sharing a sweet video set to "She's a Lady" by Tom Jones, Abrams highlighted some of the couple's best moments so far.

Though Abrams didn't caption the video, it included everything from sightseeing and eating pizza to Leanos covering Abrams' blisters with a Band-aid.

Abrams first announced his relationship with Leanos in September. At the time, he did not disclose her identity.

The reveal came as Abrams announced his breakup with Deepti Vempati. Before that, the Love Is Blind season 2 After the Altar special confirmed that the best friends did attempt a romantic relationship for some time.

Abrams statement first said that he and Vempati had "decided to go our separate ways in early summer."

Abrams then confirmed he was no longer single. "I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit," he wrote. "As for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret."

On season 2 of Love Is Blind, Abrams was briefly engaged to Shaina Hurley. But upon meeting outside of the pods, the pair clashed over religious differences and ultimately called their relationship off.

Vempati, who is currently single, was engaged to Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee. She walked down the aisle to meet Shake during the season 2 finale, though she left him at the altar with a powerful message about choosing oneself.

The first three seasons of Love Is Blind can be streamed in full now on Netflix. The series has already been renewed for two additional seasons.