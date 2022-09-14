'Love Is Blind' 's Kyle Abrams Teases 'Awkward' First Meeting with Ex-Fiancée Shaina's Husband

The three-part Love Is Blind: After the Altar special premieres Friday on Netflix

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on September 14, 2022 05:07 PM
Love Is Blind. (L to R) Kyle Abrams, Shaina Hurley in season 2 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022
Photo: Patrick Wymore/Netflix

It's not every day a person intentionally hangs out for hours with an ex with their new flame, but former fiancés Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley had to do just that when it came time to reunite for Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

Netflix assembled nearly all of Love Is Blind's season 2 cast members for Friday's three-part special — and some new faces even joined the mix, including Shaina's now-husband Christos Lardakis. (The duo tied the knot in Greece in July after the special was filmed.)

Kyle, 30, tells PEOPLE he "briefly" came face to face with the couple, though he understandably isn't counting the moment among his cherished memories.

"I don't even remember what I said," he shares. "I was like, 'This is awkward.'"

Kyle says he was "never going to be the person that doesn't act cordial," despite a fraught situation — plus "there was no reason to be rude," he said, even if his relationship with Shaina, 32, ended poorly.

Shaina Hurley, Chris Lardakis
Shaina Hurley/Instagram

Fans witnessed Kyle and Shaina's love story unfold on Love Is Blind earlier this year. Shaina accepted Kyle's proposal while they were in the pods, but things fell apart once the pair entered the real world.

Not only was Shaina conflicted over her lingering feelings for Shayne Jansen, she also had reservations regarding her religious differences from Kyle. They eventually called off the engagement, and Kyle has since been rumored to be dating costar Deepti Vempati.

Kyle admits that he did, at one point, realize that the now-exes were likely not destined to be together.

"There was a point after Mexico, I was like, 'All right, this probably won't work out because it should have by now,'" he said. "I'm over it, I'm over it."

Asked whether he's happy Shaina has found love with her now-husband, Kyle says, "Yeah."

"She's not a bad person," he adds. "I don't wish anything bad on her."

The three-part Love Is Blind: After the Altar special premieres Friday on Netflix.

