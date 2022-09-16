'Love Is Blind' 's Kyle Abrams Admits Why He Felt 'Hesitant' Before Dating 'Best Friend' Deepti Vempati

After sparking dating rumors for months, Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams confirmed their relationship in the three-part Love Is Blind: After the Altar special, which premiered Friday on Netflix

Published on September 16, 2022 11:01 AM
Deepti, Kyle, Love Is Blind Season 2
Deepti and Kyle from Love Is Blind. Photo: Ser Baffo/Netflix (2)

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

All the rumors are true: Love Is Blind stars Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams are officially a couple!

In the three-part Love Is Blind: After the Altar special that premiered on Friday, Deepti, 31, and Kyle, 30, were contemplating whether they should give their love a shot. After much back and forth over the matter, they chose to become boyfriend and girlfriend in the final moments of the third episode.

Leading up to this pivotal moment, Kyle was "hesitant" to take their relationship to the next level.

"I put so much pressure on myself because I was like, 'I don't want this to fail,'" he exclusively tells PEOPLE. "I was hesitant to jump in for that reason because she was my best friend. And if it doesn't work out, you kind of lose the friendship. Because if you break up for whatever reason — and I wasn't planning to breakup — but you always have to think about what happens after."

He continues, "I've been in that situation where you start dating your best friend and then you break up. You can't really see that person anymore because it's not fair to your future person. I wouldn't want my current girlfriend to be hanging out with her ex-boyfriend. It's not cool. I don't think anyone would like that."

Kyle acknowledges that the idea of losing Deepti as a friend was initially "holding me back," but their dynamic didn't change upon becoming a couple.

"After that, it was like nothing really changed because I felt like we were dating already," he explains. "We saw each other almost every day. We spent hours together. We did everything together. She had even met my family, so it wasn't weird or anything."

RELATED VIDEO: Deepti Vempati Shares Her Doubts About Shake Chatterjee That Weren't Shown on Love Is Blind

Dating in private ultimately helped their love to flourish.

"During that break in between After the Altar, we would see each other every day," he shares. "We both had COVID on Christmas. We spent it together. Me, her, and her sister. It was great. It was one of the most memorable Christmases.

"It's such a bonding moment. Just the three of you together for a week," he adds. "There was nobody else that we could be with. Nothing was open. You couldn't go anywhere."

Deepti and Kyle appeared on the Netflix hit's second season, airing earlier this year. On the show, Deepti accepted a proposal from Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Kyle proposed to Shaina Hurley.

After both couples parted ways, Kyle revealed during the season 2 reunion special that he also connected with Deepti in the pods stage. He also called not pursuing Deepti his "biggest regret." The pair then began to spark dating rumors, though Deepti told Elite Daily that the pair were still "figuring it out."

The first two seasons of Love Is Blind and Love Is Blind: After the Altar are now streaming on Netflix.

