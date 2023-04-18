'Love Is Blind' : Kwame's Sister Welcomes Chelsea into Family 'Always and Forever' After Reunion

Love Is Blind star Kwame Appiah's family is fully welcoming wife Chelsea Griffin into the fold with open arms.

Kwame's sister Barbara Tennor shared a photo on her Instagram Story of Chelsea in full glam. Barbara also captioned the post with a sweet message introducing her sister-in-law to her followers, writing, "Always and forever 💕"

Sharing the same post on her own Instagram Story, Chelsea wrote: "💖💖 love you B!!!"

"Auntie Chelsea!!!!!!!! @the.chelseagriffin and @ayokwam. Y'all peep the matching Pj's and sweaters," Barbara captioned another Instagram Story pic, which featured Chelsea bonding with Kwame's nieces. "Family Over Everything."

"Auntie Chelsea loves her girls 💘💞💘💞," wrote Chelsea as she reshared the shot.

In one final tribute post, Barbara praised the Netflix reality series for helping her brother find his happy ending with Chelsea. "LOVE conquests all. Not only did @loveisblindnetflix assist @ayokwam at finding love but through this we have also gained an addition to the family," she began.

"After a whole year, we can officially say welcome to the family @the.chelseagriffin," she added. "My house looks good on y'all lol."

Kwame, 33, and Chelsea, 31, faced many challenges before making it to the altar. But one of their biggest hurdles was gaining acceptance from his mother.

Though his mom opted to skip the wedding and never met Chelsea beforehand, the two have since connected and are continuing to strengthen their bond off camera.

"I have met Kwame's mother, and it was a beautiful first experience. There's room to grow," she recently told PEOPLE. "We've had to give our families and friends grace with wherever they stand with us. How we met and got married was incredibly unique and nontraditional. But it's ours, and we own it. And I'm excited for the future."

Chelsea continued, "It has been an amazing year. It feels like five, when you go at hyper-speed. We get married and we move in the next day. A lot happens, and we have grown together. We're creating memories and traditions, and there's a lot still that we want to do."

Kwame, who met Chelsea's family prior to their wedding, added that his wife's relationship with his mother is "still building."

"Her and Chelsea have met, and we have spent some time together. It's all about being cognizant of respecting the journey, and not pushing it further than it should be," he explained. "I'm someone who is patient, and I'm hoping Chelsea can exercise that patience as well, because my mom's been patient with me my entire life. So I think it's my turn to express that same gratitude to her."

During Sunday's live Love Is Blind reunion, Chelsea said the couple visited with Kwame's family this past Thanksgiving. "His mom welcomed me with open arms," she shared.

"It was a wonderful first visit. It was such a beautiful experience," she continued. "I really bonded with his nieces. ... It was a wonderful start to a beautiful journey of our family together."

Upon returning home from Sunday's live reunion, Chelsea shared a photo of flowers and what appeared to be a bottle of champagne. She also noted what "wonderful family and friends" the couple has, ultimately thanking them for their support.

"Eternally grateful Kwame and I found each other," she added in a follow-up Instagram Story post.

Love Is Blind season 4, including the live reunion, is now streaming in full on Netflix.