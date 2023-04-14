'Love Is Blind' 's Kwame Shares Unseen Glimpses of Romance with Chelsea 'When the Big Cameras Weren't on Us'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the season 4 finale of Netflix's Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind's Kwame Appiah is setting the record straight about his romance with Chelsea Griffin.

Shortly after season 4's wedding finale dropped on Netflix Friday morning, Kwame gave fans a glimpse inside his romance with his new wife.

Sharing photos and videos of the duo throughout their engagement, the 33-year-old explained that "all of this content was taken ... when the big cameras weren't on us. We got to enjoy life, and communicate, in the ways that feel most natural to us."

Addressing naysayers who have questions his connection with Griffin, 31, he continued: "Just a quick response to anyone saying 'they have no chemistry', or 'they don't even love each other'.. based on what you saw, I don't blame you for thinking that. But actually, we had the MOST fun together falling in love!"

In response to his post, Kwame and Chelsea's Love Is Blind costars showed their support for the couple in the comments section.

"Team Kwame and Chelsea forever!! We see your beautiful relationship every time we are together. What a beautiful couple!" wrote Bliss Poureetezadi.

Added Brett Brown, "Beautiful post Kwame! What is shown on tv is such a boiled down version of all of our relationships for the good and bad. Glad you're showing your relationship on your terms 🙌🏾"

Kwame and Chelsea. Kwame Appiah/instagram

Chelsea and Kwame's journey to the altar was one with many challenges, beginning in Mexico when Kwame had a flirty exchange with his ex Micah in front of Chelsea, 31.

After the pair made it past that moment, things got tricky for them again when Kwame's mom opted not to show support for his decision to get married on Love Is Blind. He spoke candidly about how much his mom meant to him and how much he wanted her to attend their wedding, which appeared to be one of the biggest issues heading into their big day.

The pair were also shown having disagreements about their style of communication and his hesitance to relocate from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle, Washington, to be with Chelsea.

Though his mother was not on board with his whirlwind marriage and did not attend the nuptials, Kwame chose Chelsea in the end. At the altar, they both said yes to each other.

"I love you and I am ready for the most beautiful adventure of life with you as your wife forever," Chelsea said.

Kwame told his bride, "I love the way you make me feel. I love when we disagree because it makes us come back together and let us know how strong we are. We get stronger by the moment, we get closer by the day."

Chelsea and Kwame. Scott Green/Netflix

Speaking to PEOPLE after the happy moment, Chelsea said she was hopeful that Kwame would choose her in the end — but ultimately wanted him to do what he felt was best.

"I was just hoping that he was truly going to make the right decision for him," she said. "I really did, whatever that was for him, I wanted him to feel authentically ready and want to get married to me."

Kwame has also spoken about the pressures that came with their big day, writing in a post on Instagram Wednesday: "The amount of stress you feel in deciding if you're going to marry someone you met in an experience like this is.. A LOT."

"Unloading all of our baggage, combining all the different parts of our lives, hoping it makes logical sense as people who truly love each other. Its hard for people to understand," he continued. "It takes a lot of strength, courage and vulnerability to make it through this, and you embody all of those traits so well. I couldn't imagine going through this experiment with anyone else."

Love Is Blind season 4 is streaming in full on Netflix, and Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will broadcast on the streamer this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.