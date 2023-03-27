'Love Is Blind' 's Kwame and Micah Speak Out Against 'Bigotry' and 'Inhumane' Racist Comments: 'Cut That Out'

Warning: This post contains spoilers from season 4 of Netflix's Love Is Blind.

The stars of Love Is Blind season 4 are speaking out against hate.

After the first five episodes of season 4 premiered on Netflix Friday, Kwame Appiah and Micah Lussier responded to a barrage of slurs used against him because of his interactions with Micah after he proposed to Chelsea Griffin.

"Opinions are warranted. Opinions on me, they're OK," Kwame acknowledged. "But there's definitely a level that should not be breached. That's when the opinions that you have go toward deepened levels of hate, racism or bigotry."

He asked social media users to "cut that out."

In his caption, Kwame added, "Waking up to some really nasty messages, so I'll share 1 with you all," he said — including a DM that used the N-word against him. "You're all entitled to your opinion, and reflection on the show. But, waking up to multiple messages like this, is NOT okay. Things like this are inhumane, and we've gotta do better. You are getting to watch a sliver of my life and judge me. Based off the purely disgusting and hateful words I'm seeing, it could be an issue with me, but it's also definitely an issue with you."

In a repost on her Instagram story, cast member Jackie Bonds showed support for Kwame. "This is wild. Racism is disgusting and will never be tolerated," she wrote. "[Kwame] is a STRONG BLACK MAN. He deserves respect love and peace."

Of her own journey on the show, Jackie added, "If you bring that to my page I will deal with you accordingly."

In a separate statement shared via Instagram Story, Micah addressed hate she's received for her involvement in the reality TV drama.

"Despite all of the lovely wishes, I am indeed still alive," she began.

"Threats, insults, bigotry, and just vile comments are entirely inappropriate," she wrote. "We are real people, doing the best we can just like you, and we are not always perfect but we learn from these moments and move forward to be better in the future."

Micah added a hope that commenters will think to "remove the cruelty and malice in your heart before you speak."

The post was shared by Micah's Love Is Blind fiancé Paul Peden and cast member Zack Goytowsi, who wrote, "keep sending encouragement to the cast! Thank you for all the people who already have."

Though Micah and Kwame connected in the pods, each chose a different person to pursue a relationship with. When they met outside of the pods, cameras caught Kwame and Micah engaging in conversations for closure. Some viewers found the conversations too intimate for the exes, especially with their fiancés standing nearby.

Despite the backlash, Kwame's LIB fiancée Chelsea told PEOPLE there's no "bad blood" between her and Micah. "It was a part of our journey," she said. "You're going into an experience where the person that you like is dating 15 other women. It is a very unique experience, and we are multifaceted people and it's okay for him to make that connection that he had with Micah."

Micah also told PEOPLE she wasn't ever hoping for a reconciliation with Kwame. "I think the way that I interact with people could come off as flirty, which I totally understand, but in reality, that's how I am, that's how I act," she said."I want to stay genuine to who I am. I'm not going to put on a show and be stiff, I was myself."

However, Micah added, "The only regret I would have is causing anyone else pain or causing their relationship issues. That's something that I would regret and hope that it didn't cause any issues."

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 are now streaming on Netflix. New episodes are dropping Fridays through April 14.