"My mouth dropped but in the best way!" Kelly Chase said of the news

Love Is Blind's Kelly Chase is "so excited" for her ex-fiancé Kenny Barnes following news of his engagement to girlfriend Alexandra Garrison.

"OH MY GOSHH YAYYY!!" Chase wrote Tuesday in the comments section of Barnes' engagement announcement post on Instagram.

"That's so exciting!!! I'm so excited for you two!!" Chase continued. "My mouth dropped but in the best way!!!!! You deserve all the happiness Kenny!!!! Sending you both love and light! Hope to meet her someday!"

Barnes, 28, became engaged to Chase on Love Is Blind, which tasks its participants with building a connection without coming face-to-face with their partner, proposing sight-unseen. Chase, in the finale, said "I don't," leaving Barnes at the altar.

Several other Love Is Blind alums congratulated Barnes on his exciting new chapter, including Lauren Chamblin, who commented: "Ahhh, CONGRATS KENNY!!!!! Happy for you two pretty people!"

Westley Baer wrote, "Congrats guys! So happy for y'all" while Diamond Jack said, "Congrats," and added two clapping hands emojis.

In the caption of the photo — which shows Barnes and Garrison walking hand-in-hand on the grounds of The Duke Mansion in Charlotte, North Carolina — Barnes wrote, "Fiancé has a nice ring to it."

"Alexandra and I excited to announce our engagement! To all of our friends, family and acquaintances, thank you for the continued love and support - we appreciate everyone and cannot wait to celebrate this next step together," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, PEOPLE exclusively broke the news that Barnes had found his forever love.

The Netflix star proposed to Garrison after dating for a little over one year, he shared. The pair met after Barnes' appearance on the dating series, which was filmed in fall 2018.

Barnes got down on one knee and proposed with a four-carat emerald center stone ring from Diamonds Direct Jewelers.

"She would tell you that she had an idea, but I would describe it as wishful thinking. I kept it a secret and definitely handled her questioning in the months leading up to our moment to keep her off my trail," Barnes said of planning his proposal.

Barnes initially had plans to propose at a different location, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, he was forced to tweak his proposal. "I had organized plans to propose at The Biltmore Estate (our first date) but the vacation fell through in response to COVID-19 restrictions," he said.

But Barnes and Garrison have chosen to "take advantage" of the pandemic-affected delays to plan their wedding. "So many events have been delayed, canceled or pushed to 2021 or 2022, so we figure that this will allow us to plan everything out and see how COVID-19 continues to evolve," he said.

The two were introduced by Barnes' younger sister Anna and dated long-distance for the first three months of their relationship.

And how did he know she was the one?