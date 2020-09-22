Jessica Batten Threw a Love Is Blind Emmys Party with Her New Boyfriend

Jessica Batten may not have found the one on Love Is Blind, but she's finally at peace with the experience.

In honor of the Netflix show's two nominations at this year's Emmy Awards, Batten threw a Love Is Blind watch party at home during the virtual ceremony on Sunday. At her side, of course, was her boyfriend Benjamin McGrath.

"I never thought I'd be celebrating this show," she captioned a slideshow of photos from the small, socially distanced gathering. "As time goes on, I realize all of my experiences whether good or bad set me up to receive and appreciate what life has to offer down the line — at the right time."

"If something horrible happens to make you feel like your life is over, you're finished, done, whatever it is...There is more," she continued. "Memorialize it, throw it a damn party (responsibly of course) — and keep going."

Season 1 of Love Is Blind, which hit Netflix in February but was filmed in 2018, chronicled Batten's relationship with fellow contestant Mark Cuevas. After getting engaged sight unseen, she ended up leaving him at the altar, citing their 10-year age difference as a factor in her decision.

Earlier this summer, Cuevas was accused of cheating on Batten. As captured by the account Comments by Celebs, an Instagram user alleged Cuevas had cheated during production of the show, commenting under a post, "Mark was sleeping with MULTIPLE women at the studio he trained at DURING the show. Maybe show those interviews with his workers next time @Netflix."

Batten responded, writing "Wow. News to me, I only know about one."

Cuevas' rep denied the allegation, telling PEOPLE at the time, "While Mark was on the show, he was fully committed to the LIB process and to Jessica."

Batten has moved on and revealed on Instagram in July that she's dating McGrath, a California-based ankle and foot surgeon and father of two.

"Happy Fourth! Freedom isn't free. I'm thankful to be able to follow my heart and choose my own happiness. I hope you all do the same!!!" she captioned a couple of photos of the two. "For those who have asked, this is why I would do it all over again. Can't wait to share some of our adventures..."