Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones were one of two couples who tied the knot on the season 2 finale of the Netflix reality show

Love Is Blind's Jarrette and Iyanna Share Their Future Plans — and When They Hope to Have Kids

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones' love story has only just begun!

After meeting in the dating pods and getting engaged sight unseen, Iyanna and Jarrette became one of two couples who tied the knot on the season 2 finale of Netflix's Love Is Blind.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now that they've had time to settle into married life, the couple tells PEOPLE they've got their sights set on the future — and that includes one day, starting a family.

"The first thing on our agenda is to travel because we had talked about that in the pod so much, about how we just wanted to travel the world before we settle down again, having children," Jarrette, 32, explains. "Just so we can be out as a married couple with no strings attached, no bars and just be ourselves and enjoy our time together."

Jarrette Jones, Iyanna McNeely Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely | Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix

In addition to traveling, the Chicago-based pair is looking at a potential move once Iyanna, 27, heads back to school to get her master's degree.

"We want to move. Well, I especially want to move," she explains. "He's open to moving. I do not want to move to Chicago. It's too cold here. I can't do this now. I can't do it."

"I'm agreeing with her on that," Jarrette says. "We were in Atlanta for Christmas with her family and I was in shorts. Shorts and a t-shirt on Christmas day. And I was like, 'This is something I can really get used to.'"

Adds Jarrette: "So the timeline is... figuring out where we're going to settle, getting her back in school. And then once she completes school or she's close to completing school, then we'll have kids. Two years."

Jarrette Jones Iyanna McNeely Love Is Blind Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely | Credit: Netflix © 2022

Since the release of the sophomore season, Iyanna and Jarrette say they've enjoyed being able to rewatch their love story on screen.

"It definitely gave me chills, just watching it back for the first time," notes Jarrette. "You can see it was just so natural."

"To see it and see our chemistry so well on camera captured like that, I'm not going to lie: I rewound and watched it five additional times," Iyanna says. "I was like, 'Oh my God, this really happened.' ... I like that it was captured for us to be able to watch it, and [one day] show our children. That's the cool part."

Watching the episodes has also reminded them of why they formed a bond so quickly in the pods.

"It was definitely [that] I could tell that we would be super compatible right off bat," Jarrette says. "The conversation flow was so easy. It felt like even though this was our first date, I had known her for months. It was just so easy."

"For me, it was the conversation flow," explains Iyanna. "I remember taking notes for each person and by the end of the day, my notes for Jarrette, I actually didn't have so many because we were just talking so fluently. And I think that's where I was immediately like, 'Oh, okay. I'm really interested in this guy.' "

Love Is Blind Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely | Credit: Adam Rose/Netflix

Though they had their own set of challenges before their June 7 wedding, including whether or not Jarrette would be able to slow down his bachelor lifestyle, they never wavered in their love and adoration for each other.

Today, their bond is stronger than ever — but now, the pair say they've also learned more about themselves as married individuals.

"I keep saying that marriage feels like a mirror to me," Iyanna explains. "I was like, 'Oh no, I'll do fine in this area.' And then they'll be little holes coming through ... I definitely learned I'm a pretty good listener, communicator. I didn't think I was before. But also, I didn't realize I was such a physically touchy person until this big guy."

"I think that the biggest thing for me, [is] that I've been able to grow and be okay with growing," says Jarette. "I think before, I was kind of stuck in my ways, so to say, and a lot of people are kind of reluctant to grow because it's uncomfortable. But I've learned throughout this marriage that I've been able to grow and the growth that I've seen, it's only been positive and benefited this relationship."