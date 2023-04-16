'Love Is Blind' 's Jackie Reveals She Has Moved in with Josh After Marshall Split: 'We're Starting Our Life'

Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds and Josh Demas started dating after she ended things with fiancé Marshall Glaze on season 4 of Love Is Blind

By
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is the Staff Editor of TV for PEOPLE Digital.

Published on April 16, 2023 09:00 PM
Love is Blind. (L to R) Jackie, Josh
Jackie and Josh. Photo: Netflix

Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds is looking ahead to her future with Josh Demas.

Following her split from fiancé Marshall Glaze on season 4 of Love Is Blind, Jackie, 27, exclusively tells PEOPLE that she has pursued things further with Josh, 31.

"Me and Josh are together. We're moved in, and we're starting our life," she says.

As fans know, Jackie and Marshall never made it to the altar after deciding to break off their engagement following multiple intense arguments during their LIB journey.

Marshall, 27, tried to make things work with Jackie until their final moments, even going tuxedo shopping with his male costars. However, Jackie was seen skipping her wedding dress fitting and later reconnecting with Josh over coffee.

Jackie and Josh ultimately agreed to be together after he confessed his love for her. She then ended her engagement with Marshall.

Love is Blind Season 4
Marshall, Jackie and Josh. Netflix

"I don't wanna be with you anymore," she told Marshall during the episode. "I just can't be with you."

"That is very hurtful," Marshall responded, later adding, "I chose wrong. I wish her nothing but the best. If that's with Josh, do your thing. Good luck."

Though the show made it seem as if Jackie's date with Josh was during her wedding dress fitting, Jackie claimed on Instagram April 8 that she had actually broken up with Marshall prior to meeting Josh at the coffee shop.

"I am wearing different clothes, my hair is styled different and at the end of the video I say 'I DON'T KNOW IF I AM GOING TO BE WITH JOSH,'" Jackie wrote. "I am not sure what the reason is for playing the coffee shop date before the break up but to restate Marshall and I were broken up before Josh and I had our coffee shop date."

Despite everything, Jackie told PEOPLE she only has one "regret" from her love journey on the Netflix reality series.

"What I did was right for me. I was simple. Well, I was simple in the breakup, but maybe I wasn't as simple in the relationship," she said. "But I don't have no regrets. The only regret I do have is I didn't have that final conversation with Josh in the pods. That's the only thing I regret."

Love is Blind. (L to R) Jackie, Marshall in episode 406 of Love is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Marshall and Jackie. Netflix

As for Marshall, he revealed to PEOPLE that he also has no regrets about what unfolded between him and Jackie.

"Looking back on it, I definitely don't have any regrets. Everything happened for a reason," he said. "And I have no ill will or wish harm on anyone. Life is too short to go about holding grudges or anything, so with that being said, I don't have any feelings towards Josh or Jackie being together. If that's truly what makes them happy, great for them. Obviously was not the best choice for me. And I'm definitely grateful for the experience, nonetheless."

Marshall also revealed at the time that he had "been in communication" with Josh since his split from Jackie.

"I feel like Josh is definitely one of those who, in the men's lounge, I feel like I gravitated towards. And I think back to those interactions, and that good outweighs the bad," he shared. "And so, I put that first and forget the rest. Water under the bridge."

However, Marshall hadn't seen all the Love Is Blind episodes at the time, so he noted, "That may change once we see what's really said in some of these episodes. But still, regardless, I definitely don't have any issue with Josh."

Love Is Blind season 4 is now streaming in full on Netflix.

