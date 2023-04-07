'Love Is Blind' 's Jackie Shares Her 'Only Regret' and Why Her Make-or-Break Decision Was 'Simple'

Warning: This post contains spoilers about season 4 of Netflix's Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind's Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds is revealing what she would change about her time on the Netflix dating show.

The dental assistant, 27, exclusively tells PEOPLE her one regret from Love Is Blind was not getting closure in the pods with Josh Demas before accepting Marshall Glaze's marriage proposal.

"The only regret I do have is I didn't have that final conversation with Josh in the pods," she admits. "That's the only thing I regret."

Courtesy of Netflix

However, the television personality reveals that she had no second thoughts about her breakup with Marshall after struggling to communicate outside the pods on season 4 of Love Is Blind.

"What I did was right for me. I was simple," she says of ending the relationship. "Well, I was simple in the breakup, but maybe I wasn't as simple in the relationship."

Marshall echoes a similar sentiment to PEOPLE about his time on the series, sharing, "Looking back on it, I definitely don't have any regrets."

"Everything happened for a reason. And I have no ill will or wish harm on anyone," he says. "Life is too short to go about holding grudges or anything."

Courtesy of Netflix

Tensions came to a head for the pair on episode 10 after Jackie missed her wedding dress fitting in favor of reconnecting with Josh over coffee. When Marshall arrived back at their home, he asked, "Why did you accept my proposal?"

"In the pods, what I felt for you was real. That was so real to me. It's just the outside world got to us," she responded.

Jackie admitted she was "emotionally drained" from the relationship, adding, "tried as much as I can to answer your questions about I wasn't sufficing."

However, Marshall insisted that he "never asked anything" of his fiancée.

"I have done nothing but right by you and for you to sit here and say I require a lot," he explained. "I'm emotional, yes. Have I encouraged conversation? Yeah. Have I let things go to the wayside and blow in the wind, blow over, because you didn't want to talk about them? Yes. Everything has always been on your terms. Everything."

Jackie then confessed the reason she was ending the reason she was ending the relationship, sharing, "I liked you. I'm like look just give me something. Give me that feeling that everyone says, 'you know when you know' and I didn't have that feeling and I tried every time to have that feeling."

"Marshall, I can't love you because I'm attracted to Josh. I just saw Josh and there is some chemistry," she added.

Jackie's revelation was "very hurtful" to Marshall and he asked for her engagement back, explaining, "I would like the ring back because I don't think you deserve it because you never should have accepted my proposal."

"Well, I'm going to keep the ring because I accepted it because I wanted to marry you," she replied. "Everything I told you in that pod was real."

Love Is Blind season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, with finale dropping April 14 and a live reunion special streaming on April 16.